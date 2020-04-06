A few local businesses are providing family-friendly, yet socially distant, Easter fun.

“Most kids have no idea what's going on,” John Sarno, the owner of Village Idiot Pub in Oakdale and Patchogue says of the absence of town Easter egg hunts and other celebrations. “Taking the Easter Bunny [away] just seemed unfair.”

Sarno is one of a few local business owners who have figured out a way to get some holiday fun done at a distance. His plan: a free “Drive-by with the Easter Bunny,” taking place on Saturday, April 11 at both Village Idiot Pub locations.

Drive-by Easter Bunny

For those who’d like to see the Bunny, it will be outside the Oakdale Irish pub (1487 Montauk Hwy.; 631-573-6633, villageidiotirishpub.com) from noon-2 p.m. and then from 3 to 5 p.m. in Patchogue (8 E. Main St.; 631-289-8471, villageidiotpubli.com). Drive-bys will involve both waving and giveaways all from the advised six-foot distance. Sarno says, “If the family is OK with a photo-op then the bunny will take any [distant] pic they would like.”

There is a parking lot at the Oakdale outlet, and both street parking and free lots nearby in Patchogue, but Sarno adds that if parking is not preferred, “people can “just pull curbside for a quick hello and glimpse of the bunny.”

He says that the idea was something that worked within current limitations, adding, “I'm more than happy to do what I can in this time of need. I’m not sure what I'd do if someone told me the Easter Bunny wasn't coming [when he was] a child.”

The Easter Bunny will not only be hopping over to the Village Idiot Pubs. In a separate event, it will also be greeting people at the South Bay Shopping Center (895 Montauk Hwy., West Babylon) between 12:30 and 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday (April 12), in an event cooked up by the team at Bake Me A Cake Boutique (184 E. Montauk Hwy., Lindenhurst; 631-612-0339, bakemeacakeli.com). Families can slowly drive by so all can wave or get out to take a photo — from six feet away — for no charge. (The boutique is also offering to bring the bunny to homes located anywhere between Massapequa and East Islip for socially distant personal visits for $15 per house; all spots are likely booked but call 631-612-0339 to see if any visits remain open.)

Egg hunts from a distance

Another beloved holiday pastime, Easter egg hunts have been cancelled around the Island. But the Lucky To Live Here Realty company (129 Main St.; 631-692-7100, luckytolivehererealty.com), has devised a way to allow families to search for colorful eggs without exiting their cars.

“It's for everyone!” says Ashley Allegra, the company’s marketing director. Running a seven-mile route, Allegra describes it as a “DIY egg hunt trail” and it runs from Cold Spring Harbor through Huntington village along 25A before terminating in Northport. A map is available online at luckytolivehererealty.com/blog/Huntington-Egg-Hunt, and the 20 “eggs,” which she says will be visible from vehicles, will be posted in the windows of various locations between April 8-19.

Participating Huntington stores Sweetie's Candy Cottage (142 E Main St.; 631-423-7625, sweetiescandycottage.com), Chip'n Dipped (342 New York Ave.; 631-470-2579, chipndipped.com), Northport’s Carl's Candies (50 Main St.; 631-375-2930, carlscandies.com) and Northport Sweet Shop (55 Main St.; 917-854-6175, northportsweetshop.com) will also offer $10 goodie bags, but anyone who wants one must call in advance in order to be picked up curbside.

“We wanted to create an event that brings the community together while keeping a safe distance,” says Allegra,” We know that traditions and making memories are important, so this is a way to make new ones under the circumstances."

Virtual holiday crafts

Another way to mark the holiday is by way of virtual classes currently available via Yaymaker Long Island. Owner Tammy Tavarone-Bishop of East Moriches says, “I thought this would be a perfect opportunity to offer Easter events since all the kids are home from school and we're getting geared up to head into the Easter weekend.”

All accessed through yaymaker.com, current options are a 3 p.m. April 7 “Painting Mason jars like Easter eggs,” 5 p.m. April 8 “Floral Bunny” Paint Night,” a 4:15 p.m. April 9 “Lavender the Bunny” Paint Night, 5 p.m. April 10 “How To Draw Easter Characters,” 11 a.m. April 11 “Hop” painting event, a 2:30 p.m. April 11 “How to Meringue Easter Egg Nest Cookies, and then on Easter Sunday, a 10 a.m. “How to Paint Salt Easter eggs” and 1:45 p.m. “Love Bunny” paint event. Participants must provide their own crafting tools.