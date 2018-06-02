TODAY'S PAPER
Vegetables become musical instruments at LI Mini-Maker Faire

The Long Island Vegetable Orchestra held a workshop and performance at the Long Island Fair in Old Bethpage on Sept. 23, 2017 .  (Credit: Johnny Milano)

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Ever wondered what sound a carrot would make if you played it like a flute?

Find out what sounds produce can make during a workshop with the Long Island Vegetable Orchestra at the Eastern Long Island Maker Faire on Saturday in Port Jefferson. The orchestra is scheduled to perform at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and people can carve their own instruments.

That’s just one of the offerings during the fair, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can learn what’s in the water in Port Jefferson Harbor, see jewelry designed and printed on a 3D printer and more.

The fair is at the Long Island Explorium Children’s Museum of Science & Engineering, 101 E. Broadway. Tickets begin at $8.75 per person in advance and go up to $10 per person at the door. For more information, call 631-331-3277 or visit longislandexplorium.org.

