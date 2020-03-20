Educational apps for kids to download now

Keeping kids entertained on the go has never been easier with the array of apps designed just for that purpose. From early learners to middle schoolers, Amazon FreeTime, Amazon's kids' content subscription service, compiled a list of its most-used/most-viewed apps that will teach kids science, spelling, math and more.

FOR AGES 3-5

Daniel Tiger's Stop & Go Potty

Children help Daniel Tiger and his friend Katerina Kittycat take a break from playing to go to the bathroom and learn important routines like wiping, flushing, washing hands, and about self-control. Kids can build blocks, stack rings and play a water game, but when a character wiggles, they know to stop and help them use the toilet.

ABC Phonics

With 26 educational activities, animated songs and letter tracing, this interactive game helps children dynamically learn the alphabet. Kids can review their success with photo frames to capture memorable moments.

Elmo Loves 123s

Elmo and Abby love to play with numbers and want to help kids do the same. Discover numbers one through 20 with number identification, number tracing, counting, addition, subtraction, problem-solving, art and more. Parents can monitor the games their children are playing through the 123s Tracker.

Nick Jr. Draw & Play

Kids can create artwork with Dora the Explorer, Diego, Team Umizoomi and the Bubble Guppies with this easy-to-use app. Draw, color and paint with "magical" tools and effects such as animated stickers, bouncing balls, fireworks and more. Also included are pictures to help spark the imagination, tutorials and parent controls.

PINKFONG Dino World

Children can become dino-experts through interactive games with different dinosaurs, fossil digs, 12 songs filled with fun facts and flashcards on 12 types of dinosaurs.

Team Umizoomi: Math Racer

Kids customize their cars or pick one of their favorites to race around the track in Umi City. They'll avoid obstacles, collect coins along the way and answer math problems when making a pit stop.

Teach Your Monster to Read

Kids create a monster and take it on a journey through interactions with colorful creatures that help teach letter-sound recognition and reading. Designed with leading reading experts, the extensive games are suitable for school use and cover the first two years of reading.

Toca Lab: Elements

Kids will meet all 118 elements on the periodic table while discovering the colorful world of science. They learn the distinct characteristics of each element by using tools and exploring learning activities designed to deepen interest in science.

FOR AGES 6-8



Blaze and the Monster Machines

Kids can design their track or race they choose in this interactive app used to pique interest in science, technology, engineering and math. Environmental obstacles help children apply critical thinking skills and explore scientific ideas with Nick Jr.’s Blaze.

Squeebles Flip Multiplication

In Flip Multiplication, kids can flip two numbers around to see that 3 x 6 is 18, and 6 x 3 is 18, for example. The six color-coded levels progressively get more challenging. To pass a level, kids must pass all times tables in the level as well as answer them in a timed test. There are 35 new characters to collect and "brain breaks" throughout, but only if the child has answered enough questions.

Champion Math

Choose a character and race along to answer addition, subtraction, multiplication and division problems. Higher levels produce more challenging questions.

Hello Kitty Educational Games for Kids

Ride a scooter with Hello Kitty through town and complete educational games in the park, library, bakery, theater and bus. Some skills practiced include math, music, perception, direction and memory. Kids can also play dress up and paint with different backgrounds and stickers. This app is easy to navigate with its games ordered in level of difficulty.

Squeebles Spelling Test

Record words for your child to spell using your voice or pick from more than 150 included tests. The app memorizes which words kids get wrong and will practice them accordingly. Children can unlock 20 Squeebles characters and earn turns and power-ups for the Squeeberang mini-game as a reward for their work.

Inventioneers

This app inspires the mind to create inventions with over 40 objects to use. Kids explore the app with tiny helpers and unlock objects to build while learning about physics.

Little Piano

Little Piano entertains children while they learn 50 melodies for songs such as “Happy Birthday,” “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” “Old McDonald.” Kids explore different sounds when the 17 keys transform into various instruments.

Squeebles Word Search

Set up your word search by entering your own words or pick from over 20 preset categories and three levels. There is also a dyslexia-friendly mode using a special font and a high-contrast background.

Thinkrolls 2

There are 270 challenging levels (135 easy levels for ages 3-5 and 135 hard levels for ages 5-9) of puzzles designed to enhance logic, problem solving, memory and more. Kids can track their progress as they experiment with subjects such as gravity, levitation and density.

Kids Multiplication Tables

Kids learn multiplication tables 1-12 in a practice mode, question session or with a fun game. There is also an optional test that allows kids to test skills in certain tables.

FOR AGES 9-12



6th Grade Math Testing Prep

Kids in sixth grade can study at their own pace as they learn advanced problem solving, algebra, critical thinking, decimals, geometry and more.

Campaign Manager - A Presidential Election Simulation Game

The fate of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election is in kids' hands when they choose a candidate and navigate the political landscape of the 2020 Electoral College. They will use real-world polling data, population demographics and historical voting trends to manage their campaign. They can learn through playing historical campaigns such as Gore v. Bush and McCain v. Obama, launching campaigns in any state and hiring volunteers to help win. Democratic nominees Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden will battle against Republican President Donald Trump.

Fifth Grade Learning Games

Eighteen fun games teach advanced fifth-grade topics such as algebra, science, grammar, geometry, language and more.

Geography Drive USA

Geography Drive USA packs 800 American state and national geography facts into a cross-country adventure.

7th Grade Non-Fiction Reading Comprehension

Kids in seventh grade read through a variety of original stories by award-winning authors and teachers. The five to eight-minute passages will test their comprehension with questions about the selected readings.

Hangman for Kids

Save the monkey from the crocodile by answering questions about animals, plants, science, sports and more.

Lightbot: Programming Puzzles

Kids interested in computer science and coding use programming logic to guide the robot to light up tiles and solve levels. Lightbot includes 50 levels and 20 challenge stars to collect.

Monument Valley

Guide silent princess Ida through palaces and temples from around the world and see stunning architecture.

Operation Math

Math drills are turned into a global journey. Defeat Dr. Odd and earn the latest spy gear through 105 exciting educational missions that take kids from France to Egypt.

Chess

This strategy game features a two-player option, 12 levels of difficulty and eight boards with seven styles of pieces. There are also optional chess timers, a tutor, hint and undo buttons, and a handicap mode.