Egg My House, a service that hides Easter eggs at the homes of Long Island residents as a fundraiser for charity, is looking for volunteers to hide the eggs and also homeowners who want their house “egged” for Easter.

The deadline for signing up to volunteer or to be egged is April 5; sign-ups are at servicebrigade.org.

Justine Connor, 26, an insurance examiner from Kings Park, started Egg My House in 2017. For $30, a homeowner gets 30 eggs hidden on their lawn. Each egg holds a trinket suitable for children ages 3 and older. Some homeowners opt to pay $60 or $90 to get 60 or 90 eggs, Connor says.

The money raised is donated to Long Island families who have experienced a tragedy, Connor says. She’s hoping to raise $7,000 this year.

Service Brigade currently has 15 volunteers signed up to egg 185 registered houses in Nassau and Suffolk counties, Connor says. Girl Scouts and high school students volunteer to fill the eggs, which will then hidden by the volunteers between 9 p.m. April 20 and 6 a.m. April 21, Easter Sunday.

Service Brigade has donated money raised, for example, to help with the funeral costs for a 6-year-old girl, to help send a 12-year-old boy with a terminal illness to visit a theme park, and to pay for meals delivered to the home of a mother with young children who needed open heart surgery, Connor says. The Service Brigade website also has a form for people to refer a person in need, Connor says.