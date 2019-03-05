The Egg New York children’s clothing boutique has launched a pop-up store at Roosevelt Field that will be open through May 14.

“We have a store in Southampton. It’s more of a summer store. We’re kind of testing out the water on Long Island,” says design director Mahalia Stahl. Egg New York has nine other stores, primarily in the Northeast.

The pop-up store includes an area where children can watch scrolling movies while parents are shopping. Roosevelt Field is at 630 Old Country Rd. in Garden City. For more information about Egg New York’s products, visit egg-baby.com.