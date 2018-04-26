Children can climb into the driver’s seat of emergency vehicles and work the lights and sirens during WBLI/WBAB’s annual Touch-A-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

More than 60 trucks are expected at the event. Other trucks include construction and military vehicles. The event is horn-free 10-11 a.m.

The event is at Field 6A. It’s free, but WBLI/WBAB is requesting donations of household paper goods such as paper towels, tissues, plastic bags, paper plates or plastic placeware for a Stuff-A-Truck to be donated to The Ronald McDonald House of Long Island.

Eisenhower Park is at Merrick and Stewart avenues in East Meadow. For more information on the event, call 631-587-1023 or visit wbab.com.