Come right in, the water’s fine at the newly retrofitted spray park in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

The sprinkler area was in need of masonry, carpentry and plumbing work, says Michael D’Ambrosio, assistant to Eileen Krieb, Nassau County Parks commissioner.

“We resurfaced the area, and we fixed the plumbing,” says D’Ambrosio. “We just cleaned it up."

Adds D’Ambrosio: “It has a giant mushroom that the kids can stand under that’s like a waterfall. We have six sprayers that come out and keep the children cool.”

Located in Field 2 of the Eisenhower Park, the spray park is open from 10 am to 6 pm daily, weather permitting. hough it’s geared toward children under 12, the spray park is open to all.

There are two other spray parks in Nassau County: Bay Park in East Rockaway and Grant Park in Hewlett. The county also has four active sprinkler parks with pools, where admission is charged for entry: Wantagh Park in Wantagh, North Woodmere Park in North Woodmere, Cantiague Park in Hicksville, and Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn.

Each of these four parks have pools with slides and diving boards, as well as splash parks.

Eisenhower Park is free to all – residents and non residents alike – on weekdays. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, the park is free to residents of Nassau County and $10 per car for non-residents. After 3 p.m., the park is free to all, residents and non-residents alike. There is no separate charge for the spray park.

Eisenhower Park is at 1899 Park Blvd. For more information, call 516-572-0347.