The Meta: Gaming and eSports celebrates grand opening on Monday in St. James

The owner hopes to create a hub for all things gaming and eSports on Long Island.

The Meta: Gaming and eSports is opening in

The Meta: Gaming and eSports is opening in St. James. Photo Credit: Christopher Fitzpatrick

By Beth Whitehouse
A new gaming venue called The Meta: Gaming and eSports is celebrating its grand opening on Monday in St. James.

The Meta’s goal is to become a hub for all things eSports and gaming across Long Island, says owner Christopher Fitzpatrick. Kids will be able to play games on PCs with friends, including Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.  They’ll be able to watch pro games and compete in weekend local area network tournaments with entry fees and prize pools. The venue has 43 computers, Fitzpatrick says.

The Meta is at 556 North Country Rd., St. James. For more information, call 631-707-6143 or visit metagamingesports.com.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

