A new gaming venue called The Meta: Gaming and eSports is celebrating its grand opening on Monday in St. James.

The Meta’s goal is to become a hub for all things eSports and gaming across Long Island, says owner Christopher Fitzpatrick. Kids will be able to play games on PCs with friends, including Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. They’ll be able to watch pro games and compete in weekend local area network tournaments with entry fees and prize pools. The venue has 43 computers, Fitzpatrick says.

The Meta is at 556 North Country Rd., St. James. For more information, call 631-707-6143 or visit metagamingesports.com.