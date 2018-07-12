TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
76° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

ExpectNY website helps LI expectant parents evaluate hospitals

Users can search for and compare hospitals in

Users can search for and compare hospitals in their area on the new ExpectNY website. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStock/shironosov

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Print

A new, free website called ExpectNY has launched to help expectant parents compare percentage rates of procedures such as episiotomy, C-section, epidural use and more at more than 50 hospitals on Long Island and in New York City.

Users can search for and compare hospitals in their area and see the rates expressed as red, yellow or green for various procedures, with green being most desirable. This helps expectant parents to make informed decisions and have constructive conversations with their doctors or midwives prior to the birth, says Courtney Wilson-Myers, director of operations at Northeast Business Group on Health, a Manhattan-based nonprofit that put together the website. The nonprofit focuses on helping employers make decisions on health care spending.

“If you’re going into a hospital and the C-section rate for the hospital is 50 percent, you have a 50 percent chance of having a C-section,” Wilson-Myers says. “If C-section is something you want to avoid, then you need to have a conversation with your doctor about how to avoid that. It’s about being an informed consumer and making appropriate decisions based on the information you have in front of you.”

The website also explains the terms such as labor induction, birth center and more.

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com

More Family

Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI
Newborn Photo Shoot September 2016 Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Cousins excited to explore the fire island lighthouse. Share your favorite family memories
Kids play in the water, Scotty's Fishing Station, 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
Many high school students choose to participate in 14 ways to spend the year abroad
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland