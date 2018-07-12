A new, free website called ExpectNY has launched to help expectant parents compare percentage rates of procedures such as episiotomy, C-section, epidural use and more at more than 50 hospitals on Long Island and in New York City.

Users can search for and compare hospitals in their area and see the rates expressed as red, yellow or green for various procedures, with green being most desirable. This helps expectant parents to make informed decisions and have constructive conversations with their doctors or midwives prior to the birth, says Courtney Wilson-Myers, director of operations at Northeast Business Group on Health, a Manhattan-based nonprofit that put together the website. The nonprofit focuses on helping employers make decisions on health care spending.

“If you’re going into a hospital and the C-section rate for the hospital is 50 percent, you have a 50 percent chance of having a C-section,” Wilson-Myers says. “If C-section is something you want to avoid, then you need to have a conversation with your doctor about how to avoid that. It’s about being an informed consumer and making appropriate decisions based on the information you have in front of you.”

The website also explains the terms such as labor induction, birth center and more.