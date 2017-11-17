TODAY'S PAPER
Fingerlings being counterfeited, company says

Real Fingerlings have tufts of soft hair, a

Real Fingerlings have tufts of soft hair, a lawyer for the company says. Photo Credit: WowWee

By Ian J. Stark  Special to Newsday
If you manage to get your hands on a Fingerling, make sure the store isn’t monkeying around, the manufacturer warns.

The hot holiday toy has become the target of counterfeiters, according to Montreal-based WowWee Group Limited, the company that produces them.

WowWee recently filed a federal lawsuit against 165 businesses allegedly selling fake versions of the interactive toys. The ruling judge granted WowWee’s request for a temporary restraining order that freezes the assets of the accused sellers and storefronts, according to a statement from the company, which designed, developed, markets and distributes Fingerlings.

The palm-sized baby animal toys — available as young monkeys and unicorns — cling to fingers and other grabbable surfaces and react to motion, sound and touch. Walmart currently lists the toy as a bestseller on its “Top Rated by Kids List,” and Toys R Us has Fingerlings listed as the “Collectible of the Year.” A recent check online showed that they were out of stock on walmart.com, toysrus.com and target.com.

A real Fingerling has a tuft of soft hair — but some counterfeit dolls have been found with hard plastic manes, said Jason Drangel, a lawyer representing WowWee in the case.

Be sure and verify the brand of the toy, too, said Drangel, pointing out that the dolls may be packaged with names other than Fingerlings.

Also check the suggested retail price, which is $14.99.

“If the toy looks too good to be true, it probably is,” Drangel said. “If you find it at a gas station or a flea market, it’s probably unauthorized.”

For a list of authorized Fingerlings dealers, visit fingerlings.support.wowwee.com.

