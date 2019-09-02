From hayrides and petting zoos to pumpkin picking and carnival games, we have everything you need to plan fun-filled family weekends this fall. Take a look at family festivals happening this season on Long Island.

Dockside Family Festival This nautical-themed event at Captree State Park features live music, food and merchandise vendors, pony rides, crab races, and various interactive displays for children. Admission is free, $8 parking fee. More info: Exit 40 off the Robert Moses Cswy., Babylon 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7-8, 631-321-3510, nysparks.com.

Bayville Waterside Festival at Ransom Beach The Bayville Waterside Festival features arts and crafts, face painting, inflatable rides, a petting zoo, live music, food and drinks, children's activities and more. Admission is free. More info: Ransom Beach 11 Bayville Ave., Bayville, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 516-317-7729, bayvillechamberofcommerce.com.

Sands Point Preserve's Village Day Fall Festival Enjoy family-friendly outdoor activities such a petting zoo, hayrides, pony rides, pumpkin painting, a green grocer market and more. Admission is $20 per car (members $10 per car). More info: Sands Point Preserve, 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point, Sunday, Sept. 8, noon-4 p.m., 516-571-7901, thesandspointpreserve.org.

Radio-Controlled Fall Aero Show Head to Sunken Meadow State Park to see demonstrations of all types of miniature aircraft (fixed wing, helicopters, gliders, electric). Admission is free, $10 parking fee. More info: 1 Sunken Meadow Pkwy., Kings Park (Field 2), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 631-269-4333, parks.ny.gov.

Long Island Garlic Festival The Garlic Festival at Garden of Eve Organic Farm & Market features contests, live music, a craft marketplace, hayrides, bounce house, mini-pumpkin picking, farm animal area and more family activities. There will also be garlic-inspired foods, local and organic agriculture and, as expected, a lot of garlic for sale to plant or eat. Contests will include a garlic-eating challenge. Price: $10 for full access, free ages 2 and younger. More info: 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15, 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com.

Long Island Family Festival At the Long Island Family Festival at Tanner Park, families can enjoy live entertainment, a pet expo, carnival, petting zoo, food vendors and much more. Price: Fee for rides. More info: 400 Baylawn Ave., Copiague, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 (rain dates: Sept. 27-29) lifamilyfestival.com.

Fiddle and Folk Festival This family-friendly festival at Benner's Farm will feature performances by Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Quarterhorse, Eastbound Freight Bluegrass Band, Taylor Ackley and the Deep Roots Ensemble. There will be a sing-along with kids, farm animals and more. Price: Advanced tickets available online for $15 adult, $10 seniors and children. More info: 56 Gnarled Hollow Rd., E. Setauket, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 631-689-8172, fiddleandfolk.com.

Cow Harbor Weekend Highlights for Cow Harbor Weekend include the annual Great Cow Harbor 10-Kilometer Run on Saturday, Sept. 21 (after 8 a.m.), followed by a Decorated Boat Display on the Village Dock later in the day and a concert in the village park. On Sunday, Sept. 22 see the annual parade (noon) followed by food vendors, rides and games, more music and boat races. Admission is free, all rides are individual tickets. More info: Main Street in Cow Harbor, Northport, Sept. 20-22, hours vary, cowharbor.org.

East End Maritime Festival The festival includes vendors, live music, traditional arts and craft demonstrations, Captain Kidd's Craft Alley, kayak derby, classic wood boats, tours to Bug Lighthouse, meet pirate and mermaids, games and more. Free admission, fee for some activities. More info: Village of Greenport, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 (parade starts 11 a.m. Saturday), 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Queens County Fair The 37th annual Queens County Fair includes pig races, hayrides, carnival rides, midway games, pie-eating and corn-husking contests, blue ribbon competitions in livestock, craft-making, live music, food vendors and more. Advanced admission is $10 ($15 at the door), $5 ($8 at the door) ages 12 and younger, free for farm members (expect additional fees for some rides and games). More info: Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 21-22, 718-347-3276, queensfarm.org.

Pickle Festival The Greenlawn-Centerport Historical Association's Pickle Festival at John Gardiner Farm features specialty pickles, roasted corn, potato-digging, farmers market, lollipop farm train, corn maze, hayrides and family activities. Price: $5 donation, free ages 12 and younger. More info: 900 Park Ave., Huntington, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 631-754-1180, greenlawncenterporthistorical.org.

Long Island Apple Festival Activities at the Long Island Apple Festival at Sherwood-Jayne House will include live music, an apple pie baking contest, hay and pony rides, vendors, open-hearth colonial cooking demonstrations, games, apple relay races and apple-head doll making. Foods and drink (including fresh-pressed apple juice) will be available, as will tours of the historic house. Price: $7 adults, $5 ages 2-12 and seniors. More info: 55 Old Post Rd., East Setauket, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, 631-692-4664, preservationlongisland.org.

Valley Stream Community Fest The annual Valley Stream Community Fest includes children's activities, food, live entertainment, sports activities, vendors and art activities, and more. Admission is free. More info: Rockaway Ave. between Sunrise Hwy. and Merrick Rd., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 516-825-1741, vscommunityfest.com.

Wildwood Fall Festival This family event at Wildwood State Park features craft vendors, live music, children's games, wagon rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, inflatables, scarecrow contest, pumpkin weight raffle and more. Admission is free, $8 parking fee. More info: 790 Hulse Landing Rd., Wading River, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 631-929-4314, nysparks.com.

Schmitt Family Farm Fall Festival The family festival includes pumpkin-picking, hayrides, an animal train ride, a pumpkin bounce house, a firetruck slide, haunted maze, a John Deere trike play area, duck races, roasted corn, apple cider and more. Price: Free admission, fees apply for games and rides. More info: 6 Bagatelle Rd., Dix Hills; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from mid-September through Oct. 31 (including Columbus Day), 631-549-3276, schmittsfamilyfarms.com.

Hicks Nurseries Fall Festival Enjoy hayrides, fresh picked apples, apple cider, live farm animals, children's workshops, pumpkin contests and more. Come see "Otto's Pirate Adventure" animated story, that follows him and his pirate friends as they learn the importance of teamwork; "Otto" will be available for photos on weekends. The new hayride ($5) features a pirate ship, haunted forest and graveyard. Fall festival POP bracelet ($25) includes one ticket for a bag of popcorn, one Otto the Ghost trick-or-treat bag, one ticket for face painting, one ticket for pumpkin decorating, one ticket for Sand Art and unlimited hayrides for the day. Parking and admission is free. More info: 100 Jericho Tpke., Westbury; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 through Oct. 27 (Otto runs through Oct. 31), 516-272-4649, hicksnurseries.com.

Fink's Country Farm Fall Festival Fink's Fall Festival includes hayrides, a corn maze, U-pick pumpkins, train rides, combine slide, playground area, barnyard bouncer, face-painting, pony rides, roasted corn, fresh produce and more. Price: $17 ages 3-16, $15 ages 17 and older, free ages 2 and younger. More info: 6242 Middle Country Rd., Wading River; open weekends 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 through Oct. 27 (includes Columbus Day), 631-886-2272, finksfarm.com.

Fall Farm Festival at White Post Farms Check out an animal farm (including Patches, the resident giraffe), sing-a-long hayrides, bouncers and slides, playground, play-in-the-hay, pumpkin picking and entrance into the bird aviary. Scheduled entertainment includes a dog show, magic show, exotic bird show, variety show, the "Rodeo Ricky in the Lifestyle of the Rich & Shameless" show and the "Nick's Kids Show." Check website for fall festival pricing. More info: 250 Old Country Rd., Melville, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends and Columbus Day, Sept. 21 through Oct. 27, 631-351-9373, whitepostfarms.com.

Fall festival at Dees' Nursery At Dees' Nursery's fall festival you'll find a children's corn maze, gem mining, an interactive petting zoo, a pumpkin patch and a "Spooky Walk." Some fees may apply. More info: 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends starting Sept. 28 through Oct. 27, plus Columbus Day, 516-678-3535, deesnursery.com.

Long Island Fair The Long Island Fair at Old Bethpage Village Restoration features food and crafts for purchase, horticultural and agricultural exhibits, family-friendly activities like magic shows, a petting zoo and camel rides, as well as attractions including brass band concerts, pig racing, butterfly exhibit, a game of old-time "baseball" and more. Price: $15, $13 children ages 5 to 12, free ages 4 and younger. More info: 1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 516-874-0502, lifair.org.

Mercy Medical Center Fall Festival The family festival includes lunch, ambulance and fire truck tours, pumpkin decorating, face painting, bounce house and much more. Price: Free admission. More info: 1000 North Village Ave., Rockville Centre, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 516-62-MERCY, mercymedicalcenter.chsli.org..

Brightwaters Farms Fall Harvest At Brightwaters Farms Fall Harvest Festival, families can enjoy pumpkin-picking, hayrides, animal feeding, a farm playground and more. On weekends, there will also be live entertainment with Zippy the Clown, face-painting, magic shows, rubber-ducky races, mini-tractor ride and more. Price varies, pay-one-price available for attractions. More info: 1624 Manatuck Blvd., Bay Shore, daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27, 631-665-5411, brightwatersfarms.com.

Barnyard Adventure at Harbes Family Farm Families can enjoy the Barnyard Adventure and fall fun at Harbes Family Farm daily until Sunday, Oct. 27. Kids will enjoy singing hayrides (Fri-Sun, holidays only), a petting zoo, pig races (Fri-Sun, holidays only), a gnome-themed hedge maze, "Jumbo Jumpers" bounce pillows, Bunnyville rabbit attraction, an animatronic Chicken Show, a new wooden playground and more. Price: $11.95 Mon-Thurs, $18.95 Fri-Sun, $19.95 holidays and festivals, $39.95 season pass. More info: 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck, open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 631-365-2937, harbesfamilyfarm.com.

Spooky Fest! Spooky Fest at The Center for Science Teaching and Learning transforms Tanglewood Preserve into a family-friendly Halloween event. There are many non-spooky activities such as a Not-So-Spooky Walk" in the woods for young children, arts and crafts, live animals, face painting and more. Price: $10 admission for non-scary attractions, $15 admission non-scary attractions as well as the Haunted Woods, Maze of Zombies. More info: 1450 Tanglewood Rd. Rockville Centre, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting Oct. 19 through Nov. 2, 516-764-0045, cstl.org.

Great Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacular Sail A family-friendly Halloween event featuring trick-or-treating, games, craft-making, a children's "Spooky Den" and the sailing of the first 50 carved pumpkins (lit with candles, at dusk) at Belmont Lake State Park. Price: Free admission. More info: Sourthern State Parkway, Exit 38, North Babylon, 3 p.m. Oct. 26 (6:15 p.m. pumpkin sailing begins), 631-667-5055, parks.ny.gov.

The Barkfest parade Bark if you think you have a winner. Dress your four-legged friend in a Halloween costume for the Barkfest parade at the Harry Chapin Lake Side Theater at Eisenhower Park. It's part of a larger festival with prizes for best costume. All pets in attendance must be on a leash. More info: Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 516-315-6686, ruffhouserescue.org.

Harvest Festival at Benner’s Farm The Harvest Festival at Benner's Farm features apple cider making demonstrations, farm animals to pet and feed, hayrides, fresh local produce, live music and more. Check website for pricing. More info: 56 Gnarled Hollow Rd., East Setauket, noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 631-689-8172, bennersfarm.com.

Rolling River Fall Festival The Fall Festival at Rolling River Day Camp offers face painting, cooking projects, pony rides, live entertainment, bounce house fun and more. General admission is free; ride bracelets are available for a fee. More info: 477 Ocean Ave., East Rockaway, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 516-593-2267, rollingriver.com.

Center Moriches Fall Fair Head to the Fall Fair in Center Moriches find vendors on Main Street, merchants selling goods and food, raffles, artists, pony rides and more activities for children. General admission is free. More info: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct: 19, 631-874-3849 moricheschamber.org.

Huntington Historical Society’s Apple Festival The Huntington Historical Society hosts this annual celebration, featuring a magician, traditional games, old-time crafts (including scarecrow-making), pumpkin painting, live fiddle band and harvest foods such as pies and candy apples. Admission is free. More info: Kissam House 434 Park Ave., Huntington, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 631-427-7045 (Ext. 401) huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Apple Festival at Mill Neck Manor Country crafts, children's activities, baked goods, cheeses, apples and more, as well as the latest in deaf technology and information at the Mill Neck Manor Apple Festival. Price: $15 a vehicle, and tickets are available for purchase for rides and food. More info: 40 Frost Mill Rd., Mill Neck, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 12-13, 516-922-4100, millneck.org.

Oyster Festival The annual Oyster Festival features carnival rides, pirate shows, a zoo attraction, vendors, live entertainment, an oyster eating/ shucking contest, sports clinics, a food court and more; rain or shine. Admission and parking are free, some attractions require fees. More info: Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park, West End Ave., Oyster Bay, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19-20: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 516-628-1625, theoysterfestival.org.

Long Beach's Fall Festival and Costume Parade Long Beach's Fall Festival includes craft vendors, a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, live music, hay rides and more. The costume parade starts at noon on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Recreation Center field on Magnolia Boulevard. The festival is free although some attractions require fees. More info: Kennedy Plaza 1 W. Chester St., Long Beach, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12-13, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov.

Montauk Fall Festival Montauk's Fall Festival features a clam chowder-tasting contest (Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m.), a free carousel, Octoberfest foods, a farmers market and live music. Admission is free. More info: Montauk Village Green, Montauk Hwy. and The Plaza; 11 a.m. to 5p.m. Oct. 12-13, 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com.

Long Island Fall Festival The Long Island Fall Festival at Heckscher Park will feature live entertainment, a carnival, vendors, food court, activities for young children and more. Admission is free. More info: Prime Ave. and Main St., Huntington, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 12-13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 631-423-6100, lifallfestival.com.

Riverhead Country Fair Head to the Riverhead Country Fair to find craft vendors, live entertainment, carnival rides and more family-friendly activities. Admission is free. Will be held rain or shine. More info: Main St. and Peconic Ave., Riverhead, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 631-727-1215, riverheadcountryfair.com.

Fish Hatchery Fall Festival This festival at the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery features fishing for children ages 12 and younger, live animals, a petting zoo, castle bouncer, music, food and games. Price: $7 adults, $5 children 3-12, $6 ages 65 and older. More info: 1660 Rte. 25A, Cold Spring Harbor, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 (rain date is Oct. 5), 516-692-6768, cshfishhatchery.org.

San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons Find live entertainment, carnival rides, artisan vendors, food vendors and more at the San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons. Proceeds from the feast support the local school with scholarships as well as local charities, namely Maureen's Haven and Coalition for Women's Cancers of Southampton Hospital and help to those in need. Admission is free; fee for rides and food. More info: Long Island Rail Road station, Good Ground Rd., Hampton Bays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., sangennarofeastofthehamptons.com.

PumpkinFest Enjoy a fun-filled day for the whole family with various activities and attractions including wagon rides, pumpkin picking and decorating, a corn maze, family games, children's entertainment, farm animal encounters, live music and more. Price: $12, free ages 3 and younger. Additional fees for food, vendors, sand art and pony rides. Cash only. More info: Suffolk County Farm & Education Center, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (gates close at 4 p.m.) Oct. 5-6, 631-852-4600, ccesuffolk.org.