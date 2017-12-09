Mom, dad, the kids and everyone else in your family, as submitted by readers. Share your family photos here. (Captions are submitted by readers who share their photos.)

Grandchildren, Gianna, Matteo and Nico Fucci having gun at Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm in Mattituck

Cutting down our Christmas tree at lewins farm, it's a family tradition, Don, Michelle, kids mason and Hailey and dog harley

Adelaide's first time at the Fireman's Fair in Northport was amazing!

This was taken at Matts Tree Farm in Manorville on Friday, November 24. It is of my Son, Andrew Dean, his wife, Una Dean and their children Cason (9), Avie (6) and Johie (4). They live in Brooklyn. We live in center moriches. We have been doing a tree cutting as a tradition for several years at this farm the day after Thanksgiving.

Jack and James Gatto at Hick's Nursery

Grandpa and Luke pumpkin picking

Don't cook your brother!!! Timmy getting ready to baste his brother Jack.

Pumpkin Picking at Schmidt?s Farm

Lorenzo and Charlotte reporting from the News 12 desk at the Long Island Children's Museum.

Windy acres farms. Liam and Riley Ricciardi. Picking apples

Fishing with the grandchildren at port Jefferson charter

Family pumpkin picking!

Jonathan and Joseph Rosario from Medford picking pumpkins with Dad at Woodside nursery

Alive after five Uncle Matt with Madyson and Patrick!

The Williams Sisters having fun at the shinnecock pow-wow

Southold with my two favorites<3 2013

My son Zachary, with his children Brynnlee and Griffin enjoying a family visit at Jones Beach

Rhys and his daddy enjoying a beach concert in Riverhead, July 2017

Identical Twins peach picking

Mac & Sienna Sullivan climbing at L.I. Children's Museum in August, 2017

Surfer dudes

Family Fun Melissa, Terry. & Sam

My son and grandson spending a Long Island day at the beach doing what they both love!

Matthew Bennett congratulating his brother, Will, after finishing the fun run before the 5k Firecracker Run in Massapequa Park.

One last pyramid! Anna Miller, Genevieve Decker, Amelia Decker, Charlotte Decker, and Kasey Miller give Maya Miller a lift at the beach

Big sister Olivia is pushing her little brother Dylan on the swing at Cedar Creek Park

My son and granddaughter having a nice stroll on the boardwalk in Long Beach

Sisters Cecilia and Gabriella are all smiles at Holtsville Ecology Center

Our grandsons Dominick and Mac were playing on the tractor after picking apples

Cousins, Jase and Lincoln, relaxing after dinner and ices!

Dave Rahner and son Christopher Rahner (age 2) enjoying the view together at Jones Beach.

My three children goofing around at the beach

Cousins Daryl Jr. and Gabriella are enjoying a family party in Holbrook. Aug 2017.

Cousins excited to explore the fire island lighthouse.

Family vacation on Fire Island

Rhyan, Grandma and Grandpa went to Cedar Beach in Babylon on last day of summer

Cousins-Camden Miller, Easton Miller, and Tiago Costa Braga are enjoying Smith Point Beach on an August evening

Family Fun

Our family at harbes Orchard tractor ride to pick apples

Sophia Masone and brother Michael Masone crabbing and fishing at Seamans Neck Park in Seaford the last week of summer vacation August 2017.

Ducks games with our daughter Our son in law and our grandkids

Peter Clark (age 4 of Seaford, NY) and his sister Caroline Clark (age 6 of Seaford NY) enjoy a camel ride on "Charlie the Camel" at the Long Island Fair at Old Bethpage Village.

Jose & (his dad) Joey on water boat ride

Our Grandchildren are enjoying the beach at Davis Park.

Summer is for Brothers to Share time with ..

Charlotte and Nate Gidicsin enjoying a summer morning at Point Lookout Beach on Long Island.

My daughter and cousins in the pool at the LIYC in Babylon

Mommy and momma with Myles at the LI aquarium

Great-Granddaughters - L to R - Camila , Antonia, Charlotte @ Great Grandma "Nanny"'s Birthday party in her Hicksville backyard - August 2017

St. Rose Fair Father and son ride the Ferris wheel

Mason Neubauer & Avery Reed (cousins) riding motorcycles at Adventureland on Father's Day 2017

Fun with Grandpa 7/3/2017. Military child visiting NY for the first time. Liam age 3.

My grand children at the beach

TURBULENCE THRILL SEEKERS - My grandkids, Aiden and Rhyan couldn't wait to ride Turbulence the latest roller coaster at Adventureland

Owen and Logan Eriksen picking berries at Patty's Berries. East end long island.

Margaret and Amelie enjoy a sunny day in June at Jones Beach

REEL EM' IN - My grandson Aiden and Pop Pop are reeling in the line at Jones Beach Pier to see what they caught. No success but lots of laughs.

2 nd cousins Samantha & Nicholas enjoy a log flume in July at Adventureland

Madelyn Sanders and her papa, Rick Hancock in the Sunflower field.

The Mohan family enjoying a beautiful day on the North Fork

Reagan, Alex and Dylan Dunn in their Aaron Judge tees and wigs! Taken at Yankee Stadium on August 27, 2017

We couldn't have picked a sweeter grandson

My granddaughter. Aubrielle, 7 reading to her new sister Charlotte

Andrew, Jacqueline, and Colleen (10 months) enjoying Lavender by the Bay (East Marion).

Paige and daddy swimming in Mongaup Pond

Fun at our local park

Water balloons in the pool with Gary, Carolyn, Julianne and Savannah

Caroline Clark and Peter Clark (ages 6 and 3, of Seaford, NY) making a new friend of a Great Horned Owl at the Bronx Zoo.

Richie & Chance Martin, Jones Beach

Our Family Trip to Greece

Ready, Set, Jump!!!! Ty (age 8) and Cade (age 6) Fichtl having a blast at TOBAY beach on a beautiful summer day during shark week. No sharks, but lots of fun!!!

Cousins , Aiden and Kendall Barnes at Stew Leonard's

Now that's a rubber ducky! Granddaughters Isla and Catoo in Resemberg pool in July

Lily & Grandpa (Peter) enjoying a LI Ducks game Memorial Day weekend

Korba family visiting Fire Island Lighthouse

Jackie ilg, 3 years old, and his father, Joe, from Farmingville, NY, enjoying the pool in his grandparents' backyard in Wading River.

Cousins, Aiden and Kendall Barnes loving Fire Island

Taylor, Trevor and Ethan Cox enjoying a stroll to the Fire Island Lighthouse.

Brandon Johnson's first time swimming and he loved every moment at Peconic Bay in Southampton on July 20th 2017

Just hanging around with Alfie

Eddie, Samantha and Emmma. Cousins enjoying a baseball game in Stony Brook.

This is jaxx's cousins feeding him watermelon

Caden & Kyle playing outside the Port Jefferson Village Center. May 21, 2017

Benjamin and daddy enjoying a swim in Nesconset during the July heat!

Standing in the middle of the fields of Lavender by the Bay. Taking in the beautiful sights and smell.

Jessica Maia and her two sons Luca and Jake of Rocky Point drove all the way to Sayville to participate in Mathnasium of Sayville's Grand Opening last Friday, July 7th. Here the two boys are at the lego station having an amazing time creating buildings after receiving a prize for their participation.

My grand kids Ashley Barton 7 yo, Jimmy Barton 4 yo and Adrian Pearson 5 yo. Enjoying the new Rocket ship park in Port Jefferson.

Madison (9) and Sammy Tom at Robert Moses Beach.

Butterfly

Sisters Giavanna, Valentina and Adriana Pizzo of Massapequa enjoy the day at Tobay beach.

Alexandra, Gianna, and Frankie LoVerde enjoying Tobay Beach on June 28, 2017

Ty (age 8) and Cade (age 6) Fichtl having fun on a beautiful sunny day at TOBAY beach.

Cousins Reagan & Alex Dunn of East Williston and Kara Flannery of Manhasset jump for joy in front of the water fountain at Lincoln Center.

Enjoying a sunny day on Long Island! Nana & Papa's Backyard, Selden, NY

Cousins. 2017 graduates. Sawyer is graduating high school and Sadie is graduating preschool

My granddaughter, Hailey Barnes and her parents being photo bombed by a giraffe at the Long Island Game farm yesterday.

The next generation of Charlie's Hot Dogs truck!

Cousins Logan Canonico, age 6 from Wading River, and Savannah St. John, age 5 from Sayville, stay salty on their day afloat the Great South Bay near Davis Park on Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Happy Father's Day

Keira & TJ Shaw Nick, Natalie & Shane Zarcone

Great grand kids Mia and max visiting 103 year old great grandma Leonora kaufman at Gurwin nursing hime

My Grandchildren Avery and Mason Martello. At Tobay Beach 5/19/17

Malcom and Safia take a stroll at Milburn lake in the spring

Grandmother and grandson on the beach in sayville .

Logan Canonico, age 6 from Wading River, and his mom celebrate Mother's Day a couple weeks early while the tulips are still in bloom at the pick your own tulip field at the Garden of Eve farm in Riverhead on April 29, 2017.

Hailey and Hannah Vidro, age 6, at the Arbor Day Family Festival, Saturday, April 29th at the Planting fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay

Memories and footprints in the sand for a father (Jonathan) and his son, John

Brothers, Connor 7 and Bennett 5, sharing a laugh in between cheering for each other's baseball games.

The Art of Animation Resort 4/28/16

"Opening Day" at Jones Beach for Caroline and Peter Clark (ages 5 and 3 respectively)of Seaford, with the beach all to themselves.

Greek Easter!

Aidan (8 years old) and Allison (4 years old) participated in the Stony Brook March for Science with their mother, Melody Butler and hundreds of others.

Sophia & Samantha

Cousins (from left to right) Emerson St. John (age 2), Savannah St. John (age 5) from Sayville and Logan Canonico (age 6) from Wading River are all smiles at the Riverhead Ciderhouse on May 14, 2017. The guacamole made tableside was a big hit with both adults and kids!

Happy Easter! Camila is having fun with the bunny in Ronkonkoma

Noah Cater Algarin 2nd Easter

Lacey from Islip says Happy Easter!

"Caroline and Peter of The Bronx..." Caroline and Peter Clark (ages 5 and 3) of Seaford, enjoy their first ride of the season at the Bronx Zoo.

Savannah and Alana of Franklin Square watching their Grandfather in his first Garden City Easter Parade!

Jacob (8) & Ella (4) Happy Easter

Easter bunny fun

Owen and Grady are huge fans of this holiday critter

Cousins Logan Canonico (age 6 from Wading River), Savannah St. John and Emerson St. John (ages 5 and 2 from Sayville) are all smiles for the Easter Bunny at the Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River on April 15, 2017.

Our grand children, Mikey and Mila, visiting the Easter Bunny at the Smithaven Mall.

Happy Easter

This is a photo of cousins Gloria Fernandez & Caden Jarratt... clearly Caden was not a fan of the Easter bunny

Sofia & Evan coloring Easter eggs

Cousins First Easter Jesse 4 months Teagan 6 weeks

Don't ever get too cool for the Easter Bunny! Jack and Johnny Dodd from Long Beach NY at Storybook Experiences hang out with Peter Rabbit!

Brianna, Gianna and Layla

Molly Carol

Friends Celebrating Easter! Laura and Claudessa

Cicily and Lennon visiting the Easter bunny in East Brunswick mall this past weekend

Ariana with the Easter Bunny

Our daughter meeting the Easter bunny

The Lourenco family

Kalynns 2nd easter and first time with the easter bunny

Easter bunny 2017

Four year old Twins Azlynn and Braxton greet the bunny

Celebrating Easter with the Lourenco family

Never to old for the Easter Bunny

My two little bunnies about to dye some Easter eggs

Uncle Rob decorated eggs with twin niece and nephew!

Katelyn, Sean, and Jack meeting the Easter Bunny after Katelyn's art reception.

Riley and Joey visiting family in Florida

Lawrenzo and Donavinn 2017 HAPPY EASTER

Decorating eggs gets us in the holiday spirit

Enjoying some ice cream after the Easter egg hunt down the shore

John having ice cream with his mom at Marvels in lido beach.