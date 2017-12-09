TODAY'S PAPER
Mom, dad, the kids and everyone else in your family, as submitted by readers. Share your family photos here. (Captions are submitted by readers who share their photos.)

Grandchildren, Gianna, Matteo and Nico Fucci having gun
Reader Photo Credit: Mary Schnall, Holbrook

Grandchildren, Gianna, Matteo and Nico Fucci having gun at Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm in Mattituck

Cutting down our Christmas tree at lewins farm,
Reader Photo Credit: Michelle, selden

Cutting down our Christmas tree at lewins farm, it's a family tradition, Don, Michelle, kids mason and Hailey and dog harley

Adelaide's first time at the Fireman's Fair in
Reader Photo Credit: Shannon Volpe, Northport

Adelaide's first time at the Fireman's Fair in Northport was amazing!

This was taken at Matts Tree Farm in
Photo Credit: Rosemary Dean

This was taken at Matts Tree Farm in Manorville on Friday, November 24. It is of my Son, Andrew Dean, his wife, Una Dean and their children Cason (9), Avie (6) and Johie (4). They live in Brooklyn. We live in center moriches. We have been doing a tree cutting as a tradition for several years at this farm the day after Thanksgiving.

Jack and James Gatto at Hick's Nursery
Reader Photo Credit: Andrea Gatto, Melville

Jack and James Gatto at Hick's Nursery

Grandpa and Luke pumpkin picking

Grandpa and Luke pumpkin picking

Don't cook your brother!!! Timmy getting ready to
Reader Photo Credit: Debbie Broderick Farmingdale

Don't cook your brother!!! Timmy getting ready to baste his brother Jack.

Pumpkin Picking at Schmidt?s Farm
Reader Photo Credit: Mom & Dad

Pumpkin Picking at Schmidt?s Farm

Lorenzo and Charlotte reporting from the News 12
Reader Photo Credit: Laurie McPeak, Patchogue

Lorenzo and Charlotte reporting from the News 12 desk at the Long Island Children's Museum.

Windy acres farms. Liam and Riley Ricciardi. Picking
Reader Photo Credit: Jessica doherty calverton new yo

Windy acres farms. Liam and Riley Ricciardi. Picking apples

Fishing with the grandchildren at port Jefferson charter
Reader Photo Credit: Me

Fishing with the grandchildren at port Jefferson charter

Family pumpkin picking!
Reader Photo Credit: Joe Raucci West Islip

Family pumpkin picking!

Jonathan and Joseph Rosario from Medford picking pumpkins
Reader Photo Credit: Leslie Rosario

Jonathan and Joseph Rosario from Medford picking pumpkins with Dad at Woodside nursery

Alive after five Uncle Matt with Madyson and
Reader Photo Credit: Diane Harris

Alive after five Uncle Matt with Madyson and Patrick!

The Williams Sisters having fun at the shinnecock
Reader Photo Credit: Romina Tommasiello-Williams (Dee

The Williams Sisters having fun at the shinnecock pow-wow

Southold with my two favorites<3 2013
Reader Photo Credit: Ora Heath (daughter)

Southold with my two favorites<3 2013

My son Zachary, with his children Brynnlee and
Reader Photo Credit: Lisa Schroeder, Deer Park

My son Zachary, with his children Brynnlee and Griffin enjoying a family visit at Jones Beach

Rhys and his daddy enjoying a beach concert
Reader Photo Credit: Lizanne Lachat, Bay Shore, NY

Rhys and his daddy enjoying a beach concert in Riverhead, July 2017

Identical Twins peach picking
Reader Photo Credit: Nicole Schor, Centereach

Identical Twins peach picking

Mac & Sienna Sullivan climbing at L.I. Children's
Reader Photo Credit: Mary Stern

Mac & Sienna Sullivan climbing at L.I. Children's Museum in August, 2017

Surfer dudes
Reader Photo Credit: Christina Catera

Surfer dudes

Family Fun Melissa, Terry. & Sam
Reader Photo Credit: Melissa Teehan, Massapequa

Family Fun Melissa, Terry. & Sam

My son and grandson spending a Long Island
Reader Photo Credit: Nicole Sadler, Sayville NY

My son and grandson spending a Long Island day at the beach doing what they both love!

Matthew Bennett congratulating his brother, Will, after finishing
Reader Photo Credit: Meredith Bennett Massapequa Park

Matthew Bennett congratulating his brother, Will, after finishing the fun run before the 5k Firecracker Run in Massapequa Park.

One last pyramid! Anna Miller, Genevieve Decker, Amelia
Reader Photo Credit: Corrie Decker, Glen Cove

One last pyramid! Anna Miller, Genevieve Decker, Amelia Decker, Charlotte Decker, and Kasey Miller give Maya Miller a lift at the beach

Big sister Olivia is pushing her little brother
Reader Photo Credit: Lisa Steiner from Levittown

Big sister Olivia is pushing her little brother Dylan on the swing at Cedar Creek Park

My son and granddaughter having a nice stroll
Reader Photo Credit: Ursula Costa, Bethpage NY

My son and granddaughter having a nice stroll on the boardwalk in Long Beach

Sisters Cecilia and Gabriella are all smiles at
Reader Photo Credit: Andrea Leona, West Babylon

Sisters Cecilia and Gabriella are all smiles at Holtsville Ecology Center

Our grandsons Dominick and Mac were playing on
Reader Photo Credit: Diane maffei Medford ny

Our grandsons Dominick and Mac were playing on the tractor after picking apples

Cousins, Jase and Lincoln, relaxing after dinner and
Reader Photo Credit: matt allen

Cousins, Jase and Lincoln, relaxing after dinner and ices!

Dave Rahner and son Christopher Rahner (age 2)
Reader Photo Credit: Cindy Rahner, Huntington Station

Dave Rahner and son Christopher Rahner (age 2) enjoying the view together at Jones Beach.

My three children goofing around at the beach
Reader Photo Credit: joseph buckshin - manorville

My three children goofing around at the beach

Cousins Daryl Jr. and Gabriella are enjoying a
Reader Photo Credit: Daryl Prestano, Manorville

Cousins Daryl Jr. and Gabriella are enjoying a family party in Holbrook. Aug 2017.

Cousins excited to explore the fire island lighthouse.
Reader Photo Credit: Chrissy Eriksen-Loomis

Cousins excited to explore the fire island lighthouse.

Family vacation on Fire Island
Reader Photo Credit: John Langton, Sayville, NY

Family vacation on Fire Island

Rhyan, Grandma and Grandpa went to Cedar Beach
Reader Photo Credit: Kathy DiVeglio, North Babylon

Rhyan, Grandma and Grandpa went to Cedar Beach in Babylon on last day of summer

Cousins-Camden Miller, Easton Miller, and Tiago Costa Braga
Reader Photo Credit: Nicole Costa Braga, Syosset

Cousins-Camden Miller, Easton Miller, and Tiago Costa Braga are enjoying Smith Point Beach on an August evening

Family Fun
Reader Photo Credit: Passer-byer

Family Fun

Our family at harbes Orchard tractor ride to
Reader Photo Credit: Diane maffei Medford ny

Our family at harbes Orchard tractor ride to pick apples

Sophia Masone and brother Michael Masone crabbing and
Reader Photo Credit: Grandma Grace Masone

Sophia Masone and brother Michael Masone crabbing and fishing at Seamans Neck Park in Seaford the last week of summer vacation August 2017.

Ducks games with our daughter Our son in
Reader Photo Credit: Diane maffei Medford ny

Ducks games with our daughter Our son in law and our grandkids

Peter Clark (age 4 of Seaford, NY) and
Reader Photo Credit: Grandpa Paul Wangenstein of Lake

Peter Clark (age 4 of Seaford, NY) and his sister Caroline Clark (age 6 of Seaford NY) enjoy a camel ride on "Charlie the Camel" at the Long Island Fair at Old Bethpage Village.

Jose & (his dad) Joey on water boat
Reader Photo Credit: Vernice Llanes (Grandma)

Jose & (his dad) Joey on water boat ride

Our Grandchildren are enjoying the beach at Davis
Reader Photo Credit: Joanne LaGois...Center Moriches

Our Grandchildren are enjoying the beach at Davis Park.

Summer is for Brothers to Share time with
Reader Photo Credit: Harvey Ravitch

Summer is for Brothers to Share time with ..

Charlotte and Nate Gidicsin enjoying a summer morning
Reader Photo Credit: Mary Kate Gilroy, Bellmore

Charlotte and Nate Gidicsin enjoying a summer morning at Point Lookout Beach on Long Island.

My daughter and cousins in the pool at
Reader Photo Credit: Lee Danner Babylon,

My daughter and cousins in the pool at the LIYC in Babylon

Mommy and momma with Myles at the LI
Reader Photo Credit: Susan Ely, central islip

Mommy and momma with Myles at the LI aquarium

Great-Granddaughters - L to R - Camila ,
Reader Photo Credit: "Granny" Linda Pingito

Great-Granddaughters - L to R - Camila , Antonia, Charlotte @ Great Grandma "Nanny"'s Birthday party in her Hicksville backyard - August 2017

St. Rose Fair Father and son ride the
Reader Photo Credit: Karen Barnes

St. Rose Fair Father and son ride the Ferris wheel

Mason Neubauer & Avery Reed (cousins) riding motorcycles
Reader Photo Credit: Carol Neubauer of Medford

Mason Neubauer & Avery Reed (cousins) riding motorcycles at Adventureland on Father's Day 2017

Fun with Grandpa 7/3/2017. Military child visiting NY
Reader Photo Credit: Sandy Seitz

Fun with Grandpa 7/3/2017. Military child visiting NY for the first time. Liam age 3.

My grand children at the beach
Reader Photo Credit: Me

My grand children at the beach

TURBULENCE THRILL SEEKERS - My grandkids, Aiden and
Reader Photo Credit: Jean McNee - Merrick

TURBULENCE THRILL SEEKERS - My grandkids, Aiden and Rhyan couldn't wait to ride Turbulence the latest roller coaster at Adventureland

Owen and Logan Eriksen picking berries at Patty's
Reader Photo Credit: Allison Eriksen

Owen and Logan Eriksen picking berries at Patty's Berries. East end long island.

Margaret and Amelie enjoy a sunny day in
Reader Photo Credit: Rachel Brody Farmingdale

Margaret and Amelie enjoy a sunny day in June at Jones Beach

REEL EM' IN - My grandson Aiden and
Reader Photo Credit: Jean McNee - Merrick

REEL EM' IN - My grandson Aiden and Pop Pop are reeling in the line at Jones Beach Pier to see what they caught. No success but lots of laughs.

2 nd cousins Samantha & Nicholas enjoy a
Reader Photo Credit: Lindenhurst

2 nd cousins Samantha & Nicholas enjoy a log flume in July at Adventureland

Madelyn Sanders and her papa, Rick Hancock in
Reader Photo Credit: Nancy Hancock, Wading River

Madelyn Sanders and her papa, Rick Hancock in the Sunflower field.

The Mohan family enjoying a beautiful day on
Reader Photo Credit: Kristina Mohan Deer Park

The Mohan family enjoying a beautiful day on the North Fork

Reagan, Alex and Dylan Dunn in their Aaron
Reader Photo Credit: Sean C Dunn

Reagan, Alex and Dylan Dunn in their Aaron Judge tees and wigs! Taken at Yankee Stadium on August 27, 2017

We couldn't have picked a sweeter grandson

My granddaughter. Aubrielle, 7 reading to her new
Reader Photo Credit: Lynn Stankowitz, grandmother, No

My granddaughter. Aubrielle, 7 reading to her new sister Charlotte

Andrew, Jacqueline, and Colleen (10 months) enjoying Lavender
Reader Photo Credit: Andrew T. (Huntington)

Andrew, Jacqueline, and Colleen (10 months) enjoying Lavender by the Bay (East Marion).

Paige and daddy swimming in Mongaup Pond
Reader Photo Credit: Robyn brady her mommy Yaphank

Paige and daddy swimming in Mongaup Pond

Fun at our local park
Reader Photo Credit: Robin Roth

Fun at our local park

Water balloons in the pool with Gary, Carolyn,
Reader Photo Credit: Kelly Arcoleo West Islip

Water balloons in the pool with Gary, Carolyn, Julianne and Savannah

Caroline Clark and Peter Clark (ages 6 and
Reader Photo Credit: Grandpa Paul Wangenstein of Lake

Caroline Clark and Peter Clark (ages 6 and 3, of Seaford, NY) making a new friend of a Great Horned Owl at the Bronx Zoo.

Richie & Chance Martin, Jones Beach
Reader Photo Credit: Suzanne Martin

Richie & Chance Martin, Jones Beach

Our Family Trip to Greece

Ready, Set, Jump!!!! Ty (age 8) and Cade
Reader Photo Credit: Heather Shrader (Mom)

Ready, Set, Jump!!!! Ty (age 8) and Cade (age 6) Fichtl having a blast at TOBAY beach on a beautiful summer day during shark week. No sharks, but lots of fun!!!

Cousins , Aiden and Kendall Barnes at Stew
Reader Photo Credit: Karen Barnes, Massapequa

Cousins , Aiden and Kendall Barnes at Stew Leonard's

Now that's a rubber ducky! Granddaughters Isla and
Reader Photo Credit: Sandra Skorobohaty

Now that's a rubber ducky! Granddaughters Isla and Catoo in Resemberg pool in July

Lily & Grandpa (Peter) enjoying a LI Ducks
Reader Photo Credit: Kelly, Middle Island

Lily & Grandpa (Peter) enjoying a LI Ducks game Memorial Day weekend

Korba family visiting Fire Island Lighthouse
Reader Photo Credit: Stacey Korba, Copiague

Korba family visiting Fire Island Lighthouse

Jackie ilg, 3 years old, and his father,
Reader Photo Credit: Mario Capitelli, Jackie's gr

Jackie ilg, 3 years old, and his father, Joe, from Farmingville, NY, enjoying the pool in his grandparents' backyard in Wading River.

Cousins, Aiden and Kendall Barnes loving Fire Island
Reader Photo Credit: Karen Barnes, Massapequa

Cousins, Aiden and Kendall Barnes loving Fire Island

Taylor, Trevor and Ethan Cox enjoying a stroll
Reader Photo Credit: Jessica & Jordan Cox, Bay Shore

Taylor, Trevor and Ethan Cox enjoying a stroll to the Fire Island Lighthouse.

Brandon Johnson's first time swimming and he loved
Reader Photo Credit: Debbie Ditroia, Southampton

Brandon Johnson's first time swimming and he loved every moment at Peconic Bay in Southampton on July 20th 2017

Just hanging around with Alfie
Reader Photo Credit: Helen, Centereach

Just hanging around with Alfie

Eddie, Samantha and Emmma. Cousins enjoying a baseball
Reader Photo Credit: Liz Syosset

Eddie, Samantha and Emmma. Cousins enjoying a baseball game in Stony Brook.

This is jaxx's cousins feeding him watermelon
Reader Photo Credit: Jennifer Hannett Bay Shore Ny

This is jaxx's cousins feeding him watermelon

Caden & Kyle playing outside the Port Jefferson
Reader Photo Credit: Kelly, Middle Island

Caden & Kyle playing outside the Port Jefferson Village Center. May 21, 2017

Benjamin and daddy enjoying a swim in Nesconset
Reader Photo Credit: Dayna matovich, Hewlett

Benjamin and daddy enjoying a swim in Nesconset during the July heat!

Standing in the middle of the fields of
Reader Photo Credit: Tyler Squillanti Holbrook

Standing in the middle of the fields of Lavender by the Bay. Taking in the beautiful sights and smell.

Jessica Maia and her two sons Luca and
Reader Photo Credit: Christine Carrion, Northport

Jessica Maia and her two sons Luca and Jake of Rocky Point drove all the way to Sayville to participate in Mathnasium of Sayville's Grand Opening last Friday, July 7th. Here the two boys are at the lego station having an amazing time creating buildings after receiving a prize for their participation.

My grand kids Ashley Barton 7 yo, Jimmy
Reader Photo Credit: Chris from Farmingville

My grand kids Ashley Barton 7 yo, Jimmy Barton 4 yo and Adrian Pearson 5 yo. Enjoying the new Rocket ship park in Port Jefferson.

Madison (9) and Sammy Tom at Robert Moses
Reader Photo Credit: Sandra Tom, Melville

Madison (9) and Sammy Tom at Robert Moses Beach.

Butterfly
Reader Photo Credit: Ramesh

Butterfly

Sisters Giavanna, Valentina and Adriana Pizzo of Massapequa enjoy the day at Tobay beach.

Alexandra, Gianna, and Frankie LoVerde enjoying Tobay Beach
Reader Photo Credit: Alexis (mom) Bethpage

Alexandra, Gianna, and Frankie LoVerde enjoying Tobay Beach on June 28, 2017

Ty (age 8) and Cade (age 6) Fichtl
Reader Photo Credit: Heather Shrader (mom)

Ty (age 8) and Cade (age 6) Fichtl having fun on a beautiful sunny day at TOBAY beach.

Cousins Reagan & Alex Dunn of East Williston
Reader Photo Credit: Sean C. Dunn

Cousins Reagan & Alex Dunn of East Williston and Kara Flannery of Manhasset jump for joy in front of the water fountain at Lincoln Center.

Enjoying a sunny day on Long Island! Nana
Reader Photo Credit: Christina Alleyne Selden, NY

Enjoying a sunny day on Long Island! Nana & Papa's Backyard, Selden, NY

Cousins. 2017 graduates. Sawyer is graduating high school
Reader Photo Credit: Chrissy Eriksen-Loomis Manorvill

Cousins. 2017 graduates. Sawyer is graduating high school and Sadie is graduating preschool

My granddaughter, Hailey Barnes and her parents being
Reader Photo Credit: Selfie

My granddaughter, Hailey Barnes and her parents being photo bombed by a giraffe at the Long Island Game farm yesterday.

The next generation of Charlie's Hot Dogs truck!

Cousins Logan Canonico, age 6 from Wading River,
Reader Photo Credit: Elyssa Hopkins (Logan's mom)

Cousins Logan Canonico, age 6 from Wading River, and Savannah St. John, age 5 from Sayville, stay salty on their day afloat the Great South Bay near Davis Park on Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Happy Father's Day

Keira & TJ Shaw Nick, Natalie & Shane Zarcone

Great grand kids Mia and max visiting 103
Reader Photo Credit: pstti krivisky. Dix hills

Great grand kids Mia and max visiting 103 year old great grandma Leonora kaufman at Gurwin nursing hime

My Grandchildren Avery and Mason Martello. At Tobay
Reader Photo Credit: John M. Martello SR. Bethpage

My Grandchildren Avery and Mason Martello. At Tobay Beach 5/19/17

Malcom and Safia take a stroll at Milburn
Reader Photo Credit: Martine Francois

Malcom and Safia take a stroll at Milburn lake in the spring

Grandmother and grandson on the beach in sayville
Reader Photo Credit: Heber Roman

Grandmother and grandson on the beach in sayville .

Logan Canonico, age 6 from Wading River, and
Reader Photo Credit: Christopher Scott from Wading Ri

Logan Canonico, age 6 from Wading River, and his mom celebrate Mother's Day a couple weeks early while the tulips are still in bloom at the pick your own tulip field at the Garden of Eve farm in Riverhead on April 29, 2017.

Hailey and Hannah Vidro, age 6, at the
Reader Photo Credit: carol Cirina

Hailey and Hannah Vidro, age 6, at the Arbor Day Family Festival, Saturday, April 29th at the Planting fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay

Memories and footprints in the sand for a
Reader Photo Credit: Mom and Grandma Eileen Spolidora

Memories and footprints in the sand for a father (Jonathan) and his son, John

Brothers, Connor 7 and Bennett 5, sharing a
Reader Photo Credit: Jennette Ackerman - East Meadow

Brothers, Connor 7 and Bennett 5, sharing a laugh in between cheering for each other's baseball games.

The Art of Animation Resort 4/28/16

Reader Photo Credit: Mom, Kristin Clack of Seaford

"Opening Day" at Jones Beach for Caroline and Peter Clark (ages 5 and 3 respectively)of Seaford, with the beach all to themselves.

Greek Easter!
Reader Photo Credit: PIERROT YANNIS

Greek Easter!

Aidan (8 years old) and Allison (4 years
Reader Photo Credit: Melody Butler, Lindenhurst

Aidan (8 years old) and Allison (4 years old) participated in the Stony Brook March for Science with their mother, Melody Butler and hundreds of others.

Sophia & Samantha

Cousins (from left to right) Emerson St. John
Reader Photo Credit: Jackie St. John from Sayville

Cousins (from left to right) Emerson St. John (age 2), Savannah St. John (age 5) from Sayville and Logan Canonico (age 6) from Wading River are all smiles at the Riverhead Ciderhouse on May 14, 2017. The guacamole made tableside was a big hit with both adults and kids!

Happy Easter! Camila is having fun with the
Reader Photo Credit: Mamy took a picture in Ronkonkom

Happy Easter! Camila is having fun with the bunny in Ronkonkoma

Noah Cater Algarin 2nd Easter
Reader Photo Credit: Jennifer

Noah Cater Algarin 2nd Easter

Lacey from Islip says Happy Easter!
Reader Photo Credit: Photographer st Storybook experi

Lacey from Islip says Happy Easter!

Reader Photo Credit: Paul Wangenstein, grandfather, L

"Caroline and Peter of The Bronx..." Caroline and Peter Clark (ages 5 and 3) of Seaford, enjoy their first ride of the season at the Bronx Zoo.

Savannah and Alana of Franklin Square watching their
Reader Photo Credit: Krystina, Franklin Square

Savannah and Alana of Franklin Square watching their Grandfather in his first Garden City Easter Parade!

Jacob (8) & Ella (4) Happy Easter
Reader Photo Credit: Tom, Islip

Jacob (8) & Ella (4) Happy Easter

Easter bunny fun
Reader Photo Credit: Geri

Easter bunny fun

Owen and Grady are huge fans of this
Reader Photo Credit: Roosevelt Field Mall

Owen and Grady are huge fans of this holiday critter

Cousins Logan Canonico (age 6 from Wading River),
Reader Photo Credit: Elyssa Hopkins (Logan's mom)

Cousins Logan Canonico (age 6 from Wading River), Savannah St. John and Emerson St. John (ages 5 and 2 from Sayville) are all smiles for the Easter Bunny at the Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River on April 15, 2017.

Our grand children, Mikey and Mila, visiting the
Reader Photo Credit: Michael Mongan (Grand father), W

Our grand children, Mikey and Mila, visiting the Easter Bunny at the Smithaven Mall.

Happy Easter
Reader Photo Credit: Daniela Eaton

Happy Easter

This is a photo of cousins Gloria Fernandez
Reader Photo Credit: Smithhaven Mall

This is a photo of cousins Gloria Fernandez & Caden Jarratt... clearly Caden was not a fan of the Easter bunny

Sofia & Evan coloring Easter eggs
Reader Photo Credit: Vanessa from Patchogue

Sofia & Evan coloring Easter eggs

Cousins First Easter Jesse 4 months Teagan 6
Reader Photo Credit: jamie young

Cousins First Easter Jesse 4 months Teagan 6 weeks

Don't ever get too cool for the Easter
Reader Photo Credit: Ingrid Dodd

Don't ever get too cool for the Easter Bunny! Jack and Johnny Dodd from Long Beach NY at Storybook Experiences hang out with Peter Rabbit!

Brianna, Gianna and Layla
Reader Photo Credit: Storybook Experience

Brianna, Gianna and Layla

Molly Carol
Reader Photo Credit: Jennifer Kelly

Molly Carol

Friends Celebrating Easter! Laura and Claudessa
Reader Photo Credit: Lisa Lourenco

Friends Celebrating Easter! Laura and Claudessa

Cicily and Lennon visiting the Easter bunny in
Reader Photo Credit: Easter bunny East Brunswick mall

Cicily and Lennon visiting the Easter bunny in East Brunswick mall this past weekend

Ariana with the Easter Bunny
Reader Photo Credit: Perth Amboy NJ

Ariana with the Easter Bunny

Our daughter meeting the Easter bunny
Reader Photo Credit: Storybook experience

Our daughter meeting the Easter bunny

The Lourenco family
Reader Photo Credit: Maryanna Beierle

The Lourenco family

Kalynns 2nd easter and first time with the
Reader Photo Credit: Bassproshop

Kalynns 2nd easter and first time with the easter bunny

Easter bunny 2017
Reader Photo Credit: South Shore mall

Easter bunny 2017

Four year old Twins Azlynn and Braxton greet
Reader Photo Credit: Jaimie Lane, Selden

Four year old Twins Azlynn and Braxton greet the bunny

Celebrating Easter with the Lourenco family
Reader Photo Credit: Maryanna Beierle

Celebrating Easter with the Lourenco family

Never to old for the Easter Bunny
Reader Photo Credit: Walt Whitman Mall

Never to old for the Easter Bunny

My two little bunnies about to dye some
Reader Photo Credit: mommy

My two little bunnies about to dye some Easter eggs

Uncle Rob decorated eggs with twin niece and
Reader Photo Credit: Joanne Ottone

Uncle Rob decorated eggs with twin niece and nephew!

Katelyn, Sean, and Jack meeting the Easter Bunny
Reader Photo Credit: Jillian Sutton, Wantagh

Katelyn, Sean, and Jack meeting the Easter Bunny after Katelyn's art reception.

Riley and Joey visiting family in Florida
Reader Photo Credit: Sharon, Huntingtin

Riley and Joey visiting family in Florida

Lawrenzo and Donavinn 2017 HAPPY EASTER
Reader Photo Credit: Massapequa mall

Lawrenzo and Donavinn 2017 HAPPY EASTER

Decorating eggs gets us in the holiday spirit
Reader Photo Credit: Joanne Ottone

Decorating eggs gets us in the holiday spirit

Enjoying some ice cream after the Easter egg
Reader Photo Credit: mom

Enjoying some ice cream after the Easter egg hunt down the shore

John having ice cream with his mom at
Reader Photo Credit: Gerard Hassett,Island Park

John having ice cream with his mom at Marvels in lido beach.

Grandkids 2017 Easter
Reader Photo Credit: JCP

Grandkids 2017 Easter

