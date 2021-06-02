As Long Island welcomes the return of summer, farms, petting zoos, rescue sanctuaries, aquariums and nature centers are saying hello to new animals. Pick a weekend and take a family road trip across Nassau and Suffolk to meet and greet new and returning furry, fuzzy and flying friends.

As you travel, chances are you’ll find a different animal to please each and every member of your family. That person who loves newborn animals will favor the start of this trip.

Hop in your car and go to …

… the Long Island Game Farm

Here, you’ll see everything from emus to bison to giant rabbits. Bobo, a nine-foot-tall toddler giraffe, and two gibbons (small, endangered apes) are visiting from Florida this summer, according to Melinda Novak, director of the Long Island Game Farm. Baby wallaby Mason is also bopping around, as are five mother goats and their newborns, and a pen filled with other baby goats who love to be fed. Also on the horizon: Zephyr the zebra is pregnant and expecting her baby in August, Novak says.

For an interactive experience, stop by Gomer the cockatoo, who likes to sing. Clap a beat he can follow (he loves the Queen song, "We Will Rock You") and he’ll sing or dance. When he’s through and you walk away, he might say, "Bye!" You can also have personal animal encounters with the giraffe, wallaby and tortoises (lead by zookeepers). (489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville; 631-878-6644; Admission is $18.95 for children ages 3 to 12; free for kids ages 0-2; $24.95 for adults and $21.95 for seniors over age 62.)

Though you’ll see roughly 200 animals at the Game Farm, head over to the next stop for some interactive fun at …

… Harbes Barnyard

Yanni and Ruby are best friend pigs. They and pen-mates Gomer, Penelope and Bonnie invite you to their pig races on weekends, holidays and summer Fridays (11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.). The races work this way: a staff member picks a child from the audience to root for each of the five pigs. While you're there, hang out with sheep and goats with their babies, and lots of chickens, ducks and geese. (715 Sound Ave., Mattituck; 631-482-7641; Admission is $20.95 on weekends, includes access to musical hayride tour and pig race)

After that, for the family member who loves sea creatures, get back in the car and drive to …

… The Long Island Aquarium

A mother seal named Daisy gave birth to her son on May 5 and you can see them both at the aquarium. You can also have close-up, personal encounters (lead by staff members) with adult seals Java, Bunker, Mila and Lucy. A rescued seal who is blind (named Buddy Holly) and a baby penguin have just arrived as well.

There are more creature presentations on the lineup this season when compared to last, including experiences with lizards and owls, says Darlene Puntillo, director of advertising and marketing. Last season's offerings were limited due to COVID-19, she adds.

Equally important, the butterfly garden is open, filled with thousands of free flying butterflies (plus bees and insects behind glass). (431 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200; Admission is free for children under age 2; $27.99 for children ages 3-12; $39.99 for adults through age 61; $29.99 for seniors.)

If a family member happens to point out that you haven’t seen any butterflies, head over to …

… Sweetbriar Nature Center

Situated on 54 acres of gardens, fields and wetland habitats, this center is best known for its butterfly house. It’s filled with Monarchs, Julias, Swallowtails, Longtails and Buckeye butterflies. There are so many, you can count on seeing one hatch from a chrysalis every day. (62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown; 631-979-6344; memberships and encounter pricing is available at sweetbriarnc.org/animal-encounters)

Then, for the family member who hasn't seen enough just yet, drive to …

… Lewis Oliver Farm Sanctuary

All animals in this quiet sanctuary have been rescued, says Melanie Marzano, barn manager and president. They live together peacefully with special care.

The roosters are the most articulate cockadoodledoo-ers. Annabelle the cow loves being brushed by staff members and sometimes rolls on her back to get a belly scratch. Pasture animals including sheep and goats, who can’t wait to meet you. Each animal has its own, unique story and they always appreciate a visit. (Burt Avenue, Northport; 631-261-6320; Suggested $5 donation for entry.)

At this point on your journey, you might assume you’ve seen every creature in existence, unless someone in your family wants to meet ones that don’t exist anymore. If so, head over to …

… The Center for Science Teaching and Learning

Steer clear of two, life-size animatronic dinosaurs moving around. Four more will be arriving this summer (Parasaurolophus, Oviraptor, and baby and adult Triceratops), says Ray Ann Havasy, the center director.

There are 40 types of animals on the premises, and new animal shows will be scheduled this summer. During scheduled night hikes, a guide leads families through woods across the property in the dark. You might see resident skunks, muskrats, rabbits, bats; whatever comes out. After that hike, even the nocturnal animals may be snoring away. (1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre; 516-764-0045; Admission is $12 for kids ages 1-12; $15 for anyone over age 15.)