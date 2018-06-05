If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate Father's Day, we found some deals and freebies just for Dad on Sunday, June 18 on Long Island. Here are family-friendly events and venues offering special Father's Day promotions.

Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival Dads get free admission on June 17 at the weekend Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival (1175 Rte. 48) in Mattituck. There will be rides, music, crafts, vendors and, of course, strawberries for the entire family to enjoy.

Long Island Aquarium The Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center (431 E. Main St.) in Riverhead will pay tribute to the kid at heart in every dad on June 17 by offering them the child admission price ($22.50 for the day).

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. (both the Greenport and Peconic locations) will be offering dads their first beer free on Father's Day.

Long Island Adventure Park Dads can zip line for free, with a paid climber, on June 17 at Long Island Adventure Park (76 Colonial Springs Rd.) in Wheatley Heights.

Garden of Eve Organic Farm & Market Take dad to Garden of Eve Organic Farm & Market (4558 Sound Ave.) in Riverhead on Father's Day weekend (June 16-17) where he gets free admission to the strawberry field, hay ride and all attractions for their annual strawberry festival.

Harbes Family Farm Enjoy Father's Day weekend at Harbes Family Farm (715 Sound Ave.) in Mattituck where dads get free admission to the Barnyard Adventures on June 16 and June 17.

Martha Clara Vineyard Dads can enjoy live music and a free glass of wine at Martha Clara Vineyard (6025 Sound Ave.) in Riverhead on Father's Day.

Adventureland Head to Adventureland (2245 Rte. 110) in Farmingdale on June 17 and check out the Turbulence coaster, take a ride down the log flume or spend time in the new Mystery Mansion haunted ride. Dads ride free; children must be present at time of purchase.

Cinema Arts Centre Enjoy two-for-one admission all day when you attend any screening with dad on June 17 at the Cinema Arts Centre (Park Ave.) in Huntington.

Montauk Brewing Company Montauk Brewing Company (62 S. Erie Ave.) in Montauk will be offering dads $2 off pints and $4 off 64-ounce growlers on June 17.

TCBY Treat dad to a free cup of frozen yogurt up to 6 ounces at TCBY in East Northport (1955 Jericho Tpke.) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 17.

Barnes & Noble Bring the kids to Barnes & Noble on June 16 at 11 a.m. for story time and other activities to celebrate dad. Locations in Manhasset, Massapequa Park, Carle Place, Lake Grove, East Northport and Bay Shore will be reading "With My Daddy: A book of Love and Family" by Jo Witek. Activities follow reading.

Long Ireland Brewing Co. Dads enjoy a discount of $4 pints on June 17 at Long Ireland Brewing (817 Pulaski Rd.) in Riverhead.

Five Towns Mini-Golf & Batting Range Five Towns Mini-Golf & Batting Range (570 Rockaway Tpke.) in Lawrence will offer dads a free round of mini-golf on June 17.

Roosevelt Field In the spirit of Father's Day, Roosevelt Field in Garden City invites all dads to enjoy an afternoon of shopping, music, light refreshments and sports as it hosts "Celebrate Dad" on June 9 from 1- 3 p.m. in the north court.

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium Pop on over to the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium (1660 Rte. 25A) in Cold Spring Harbor on June 17 when dads get free admission when accompanied by a child.

The Whaling Museum & Education Center Dads get free admission to the Whaling Museum & Education Center (301 Main St.) in Cold Spring Harbor on June 17. Families can view the new exhibition, "Breaking Boundaries," and explore the ways pioneers in the local whaling industry led New York in breaking key social, racial, economic boundaries of the 19th century.

Heckscher Museum of Art Take dad over to The Heckscher Museum of Art (2 Prime Ave.) in Huntington to celebrate him on this special day. The museum will be offering free admission to any gentlemen, while they view more than 2,500 pieces of art on Sunday, June 17.

Long Island Museum of American Art, History & Carriages Dad and grandpa can swing over to the Long Island Museum of American Art, History & Carriages (1200 Rte. 25A) in Stony Brook and receive free admission while they stroll the grounds and view exhibits on June 17.

Merrick Car Show Head to the Merrick Long Island Rail Road station at Hewlett and Merrick avenues for a Father's Day Car Show and Swap Meet that dads can attend free on June 17. The event will also feature rides, food and vendors.

Empire Kayaks Fathers can enjoy a free waterproof pouch to keep their belongings dry with every kayak rental at Empire Kayaks (4 Empire Blvd.) in Island Park on June 17.

Karts Indoor Raceway Dads can indulge their inner child at Karts Indoor Raceway in Ronkonkoma (701 Union Pkwy.) and ride for free with a paying child on June 17.

Birch & Main Candle Company Birch & Main Candle Company (230 E. Main St.) in Port Jefferson will be giving dads a free handmade bar of soap (while supplies last) on June 17. No purchase necessary, just tell the cashier "my dad's rad" to receive the gift.