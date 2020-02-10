No need to be a family of couch potatoes during the February break — plenty of venues are offering extended hours and specials from Feb. 17 to 21. Get out with the kids to try a zip line, put on some roller skates, or channel your inner race car driver. Here are five options:

Try an indoor zip line

Take to the skies — well perhaps that’s a slight exaggeration — at Urban Air in Lake Grove. But the venue’s Sky Rider Coaster is as close to flying as kids (and adults weighing less than 230 pounds) can get and still be indoors. Riders are harnessed into a zip line-style ride that whisks them along a track suspended from the ceiling, speeding them around the perimeter of the building, whipping them around some sharp turns. While there, don virtual reality goggles and take on video challenges, tackle an "American Ninja Warrior"-style obstacle course, and more. The cavernous venue is a combination arcade, amusement arena, high ropes course and trampoline park. The target age of Urban Air is 5 to 14, but adults can participate as well, and there are areas geared toward toddlers.

INFO: During February break week, Urban Air will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., at 3147 Middle Country Road, Lake Grove. Prices start at $19.99 to jump on the basic trampolines, $29.99 to include the Sky Rider Coaster and go up to $37.99 for a pass that includes all attractions. Participants must wear Urban Air socks, $3 a pair. Café offerings are a la carte. 631-861-4125 or visit urbanairtrampolinepark.com.

0:50

Hit a fluorescent golf ball

Glowgolf at Roosevelt Field in Garden City features 27 psychedelic indoor holes in an aquatic theme, with sea turtles, sharks, octopuses and ocean fish. An optional laser maze requires guests to race the clock through a series of lasers while trying not to break the laser beams. Monster Mini Golf in Deer Park has spooky décor; the columns have quotes on them from scary movies such as “Nightmare on Elm Street.” That venue, under new ownership since 2019, also has an arcade, laser maze and virtual reality game.

INFO: Glowgolf at Roosevelt Field will be open 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 630 Old Country Road, Garden City. Play through twice for $12 per adult, $10 ages 5 to 12 and $7 ages 4 and younger; 516-747-3682, opryglowgolf.com. Monster Mini Golf will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 410-C Commack Road, Deer Park. $12 for adults and $11 for children 4 feet tall and under. 631-940-8900, monsterminigolf.com.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rev Your Engines

Two quarter-mile indoor racetracks feature hairpin turns, and the red cars offer speeds up to 45 mph at RPM (Race Play More) Raceway in Farmingdale. While there, try the racing simulator, mini-bowling or a virtual reality game. Karts Indoor Raceway in Lake Ronkonkoma offers indoor “slick track” racing. “When the cars go into the turn, they slide like they’re on ice,” says owner Lenny Elkins. The venue also offers laser tag and recently added a mirror maze, bumper cars and a frog hopper ride.

INFO: RPM at 40 Daniel St., Farmingdale, will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. all week; cost is $30 per race per person; races are 14 laps around the quarter-mile track. Arcade priced separately. 631-752-7223, rpmraceway.com. Karts Indoor Raceway, at 701 Union Pkwy., will open at 11 a.m. daily, check the website for closing times. Price is $15 per 10-minute race. Kids must be 40" tall to ride as passengers and at least 52" tall to drive in regular races; junior races allow children 40" tall to drive on Saturday and Sunday mornings and by reservation. 631-737-5278, karts1.com.

Dodge a ball

Play dodgeball on the trampolines at Sky Zone in Deer Park and Mt. Sinai or participate in the weekly Friday glow night from 7 to 10 p.m. On Saturday of the break week, there will be an additional trivia-themed glow night at Deer Park, and the regular Saturday night glow night in Mt. Sinai.

INFO: Sky Zone Deer Park, 111 Rodeo Drive, Deer Park, will open at noon on Monday through Friday for break week. Cost is based on time, from 60 minutes to full-day, and ranges from $25 to $37 per person. Players must wear Sky Zone socks, $4 a pair. Glow nights are $30 per person. 631-392-2600, skyzone.com/deerpark. Sky Zone Mt. Sinai, 269 NY-25A, Mt. Sinai, will be open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. during break week. Cost based on time is $20 for 60 minutes to $35 for an all-day pass for children 6 and older. Toddlers through age 5 cost $16 for one hour and $24 for two hours. Mt. Sinai is also offering an unlimited jump special Monday through Sunday for $99 per person, including glow nights. 631-619-9771, skyzone.com/mtsinai. Check other local trampoline parks for similar deals.

Lace-up those roller skates

Extra skating sessions abound at United Skates of America in Seaford during the break week. From 9:30 to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday, an early bird special offers admission, roller skate or in-line skate rental, a slice of pizza and a small drink for $10 per person. From 9:30 to noon Tuesday and Thursday it’s a “cheap skate” session for $4, plus an additional $5 if you need to rent skates. Each weekday afternoon offers two public skating sessions, from 1 to 3 p.m. or 4 to 6 p.m., from $12.50 admission, $5 skate rental. In the evenings from 6:30 to 9 on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, United Skates offers its all-you-can-eat pizza party for $16 per person including admission, skates, unlimited pizza and unlimited drinks. Non-skating adults are $8 each.

INFO: 1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford; 516-795-5474, unitedskates.com.