February break from school is a few short days away — making it the perfect time for a staycation splurge. Here are five ways to while away the week.

Host a private movie screening — or video game showdown

Several Long Island movie theaters offer the option of renting out a theater for a watch party. Regal Ronkonkoma and Regal Deer Park each offer a private screening for up to 20 friends and family members for $199 (regmovies.com/static/en/us/private-watch-party). The Malverne Cinema and Art Center and the Bellmore Movies and The Showplace each rent a theater for $250 for up to 20 people, with popcorn and soda included. Malverne and Bellmore also offer the option of hooking up an Xbox to the big screen and projecting it for players to compete in video games for $175 for two hours (516-783-3199 and ask for Angela).

Play simulated golf — or baseball or football

Rent a private suite that accommodates 10 family members or friends at Simplay in Hauppauge. A 20-foot screen lets players compete in 14 different ways. "You can kick a soccer ball into a net on goalie, you could hit a baseball, you can kick a field goal," says partner Chris Drago. "You can actually play 87 PGA-rated golf courses, including Pebble Beach and Bethpage Black."

Simplay provides all equipment except golf clubs with the suite fee of $125 per hour with a two-hour minimum; bring your own clubs or rent a set for $10. In addition to the virtual play screen, suites have a variety of amenities such as a TV, couch, fireplace and/or dartboard. Order food and drink a la carte from the venue’s menu; 180 Commerce Drive, Hauppauge; 631-617-6363, simplayny.com.

Get into the swim of things

Pack up the overnight bags and check into a hotel with an indoor pool. The Hilton Long Island/Huntington, for instance, has a dedicated pool area with foliage, lounge chairs and floor-to-ceiling windows. There’s also a hot tub. The Nisi restaurant off the hotel’s lobby offers Mediterranean fare and the hotel’s lobby restaurant offers a breakfast buffet. There’s even Starbucks grab-and-go for Mom and Dad. Rooms start at $129 per night. 598 Broadhollow Rd., Melville; 631-845-1000, hiltonlongisland.com.

Talk to the animals

The Long Island Game Farm in Manorville offers private VIP tours of the park on weekends, led by a game farm educator. "We usually start off with meeting our zebras. They can pet them, they can take pictures with them. You get to touch the zebras," says director Melinda Novak. The tour continues with the emus and the lemurs. "Along the way we’re visiting sheep and donkeys," Novak says. Then visitors feed grain to the deer, bottle-feed the goats and feed and pet the wallabies. The tour is $250 for four people and $50 for each additional person, capped at six people unless the tourgoers are all family members, Novak says. It takes 60 to 90 minutes. "If it’s really cold, we go into the office and have some hot chocolate," Novak says. 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville; 631-878-6644; longislandgamefarm.com.

Venture into the deep

Go underwater at the Long Island Aquarium with its Shark Dive experience. Don a full face mask and a scuba suit, enter the steel cage, and be lowered into the 120,000-gallon shark tank with four circling sand tiger sharks, four nurse sharks and one woebegone shark.

Two people can go down at a time with a dive master. The experience begins at 11 a.m. in a group for safety briefing, and then each person is assigned a time to return to spend 20 minutes underwater. While awaiting their turns, participants can enjoy the aquarium exhibits. Cost is $195 per person, plus aquarium admission of $39.99 per adult 13 to 61, $27.99 children 3 to 12 and $29.99 for ages 62 and older. Each participant gets a souvenir beach towel, a shark’s tooth, and a photo in the scuba suit. They can also borrow a GoPro to take video of their experience. Participants need a negative Covid test within 72 hours or proof of vaccination; dives are offered Fridays through Sundays. 431 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com.