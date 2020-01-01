Long Island's first 2020 babies entered the world minutes after the New Year began, with a boy born at 12:03 a.m. at Mount Sinai South Nassau and a girl at 12:06 a.m. at Katz Women’s Hospital at North Shore University Hospital.

Baby girl Natalia Sofia Adrian-Delahoz was born in Manhasset to parents Giselle Delahoz and Jose Francisco Adrian. She weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Further details were expected from Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside and from other Long Island hospitals and health care networks.

Check back for updates on this developing story.