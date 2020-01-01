TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

At least 2 babies born minutes after New Year's at Long Island hospitals

Giselle Delahoz and Jose Francisco Adrian hold their

Giselle Delahoz and Jose Francisco Adrian hold their new baby girl, Natalia Sofia Adrian-Delahoz, at Katz Women's Hospital on New Year's Day.   Credit: Northwell Health/Matthew Libassi

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

Long Island's first 2020 babies entered the world minutes after the New Year began, with a boy born at 12:03 a.m. at Mount Sinai South Nassau and a girl at 12:06 a.m. at Katz Women’s Hospital at North Shore University Hospital.

Baby girl Natalia Sofia Adrian-Delahoz was born in Manhasset to parents Giselle Delahoz and Jose Francisco Adrian. She weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. 

Further details were expected from Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside and from other Long Island hospitals and health care networks.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Meet the Dix Hills Purple Lightning and the Girls rule this new LI junior hockey league
The Paramount Comedy series in Huntington continues into See Kevin James at The Paramount, more LI fun this week
Jingle and Belle are taking a break and Creative Elf on the Shelf ideas from LI parents
weekend fun Here's a rundown of family-oriented eat-and-play What to do with the kids on New Year's Eve
Caitlin Watters, 13, of Bethpage, works together with 11 escape rooms for kids, adults on LI
Pack up the family and head to the The best holiday events for families on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search