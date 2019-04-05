TODAY'S PAPER
Fisher-Price warns of infant deaths in its Rock 'n Play

By Samantha Christmann The Buffalo News, N.Y.
The Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play should not be used by infants 3 months old or older, or infants who have begun to roll over. Caregivers should also be sure to clip the baby into the rocker's three-point harness.

That's the message the East Aurora company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission are trying to get out after 10 babies older than 3 months have died in the product since 2015.

Babies typically begin rolling over at 3 months. The reported deaths were associated with babies who had rolled over from their backs to their stomachs while not restrained in the product's harness.

No recall was issued, because the product is deemed safe when properly used, but the CPSC voted "to publish a finding that the health and safety of the public requires immediate notice", it said in a release.

