Attention, new moms: A new postnatal fitness program is coming to Michael J. Tully Park in New Hyde Park.

Fit4Mom in Central Nassau will have a grand opening June 1 with a class that starts at 9:30 a.m. at the park. It will offer Stroller Strides classes that mothers can do with children from 2 months to 5 years of age. The exercise, which is a combination of power walking, strength and body toning, is geared toward postnatal fitness.

“It’s an hourlong workout for mom where we incorporate songs, bubbles and fun things to keep kids entertained and get mom a workout,” says Erin Gaikowski, owner of the new franchise. “It’s also a nice social connection for moms to be around other moms.”

Some forms of exercise can strengthen core and pelvic musculature, which are changed by pregnancy, experts say, and possibly help with postpartum depression.

“It definitely can be a mood enhancer,” notes Gaikowski. “And to have someplace to go and see other moms and get that community and get that connection and support, can be great for moms who are struggling.”

Gaikowski, who is expecting her third child in September, will be teaching the classes with her 3-year-old and 18-month-old in tow. “We will be rocking the double stroller at class,” she says.

To register for Fit4Mom classes — the first class is free — go to centralnassau.fit4mom.com.