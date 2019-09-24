Whether kids have food allergies themselves or have friends who do, bringing safe-to-eat sweets to gatherings like birthday parties and playdates ensures no one is left out. These locations across Long Island specialize in producing delicious desserts without common food allergens like nuts, gluten, dairy, eggs and more. Many bakeries take extra steps to eliminate cross-contamination risks in the kitchen and storefront, and some even attract customers without allergies simply because the treats are that good. Here are allergy-friendly bakeries and more in Nassau and Suffolk.

Bare Naked Bakery

Allergy information: Gluten-free, peanut-free, tree nut-free and coconut-free. There is no chance of cross-contamination. The bakery also makes dairy-free and egg-free items, but the kitchen and its equipment comes into contact with such ingredients. Bare Naked Bakery is a kosher facility, as well.

Bare Naked Bakery’s locations in Bellmore and Plainview double as a place to eat breakfast, lunch and dessert. Each day the gluten-free and nut-free facility produces dozens of sweet breads, black and white cookies, napoleons, loaves of bread and s’mores brownies, as well as panini, pizza and egg sandwiches. Customers can place orders for custom cakes and cupcakes in many flavors, too. Bare Naked Bakery creates small and medium size cakes with simple designs, sheet cakes and ones shaped like a giant cupcake. The bakery often prints edible images on sugar paper to add a picture of the birthday girl or boy to cakes and cupcakes. Additionally, the bakery in Bellmore hosts birthday parties, and cooking classes are offered at both locations. The store also ships treats like muffins, bread and bagels nationwide. More information: Bellmore: 2572 Merrick Rd., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, 516-809-7370; Plainview: 16 Manetto Hill Rd., 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, 516-513-0598; barenakedbakery.com.

Gluten Free Sweets ‘n’ Treats

Allergy information: Gluten-free and soy-free. The bakery is a member of and certified by the National Celiac Association. Laura Bilello, the bakery’s founder, is allergen-safe certified by AllerTrain. Additionally, the bakery uses all natural food coloring and sprinkles made from vegetable powder, catering to the needs of those who are allergic to artificial dyes.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gluten Free Sweets ‘n’ Treats in Wading River has a selection of brownies, cookies and cupcakes. The simple vegan sugar cookies are very popular, and customers can’t get enough of the shop’s chocolate peanut butter cupcakes. Cakes for any occasion are available for custom orders, and party favors like cupcakes in a jar and cake pops are hits for kids’ birthday parties. Business hours vary by season. More information: 5768 Route 25A in The Shoppes at East Wind, 631-886-3100, gfsweetsntreats.com.

SugarCrazy

Allergy information: Nut-free, egg-free and sesame-free ice cream. The ice cream is stored in its own freezer and is served with separate scoopers. The ice cream scoopers are stored away from other utensils as well. Servers change gloves before serving nut-free, egg-free and sesame-free A La Mode ice cream to eliminate cross-contamination.

SugarCrazy in Plainview offers a variety of sweet treats from candy to ice cream. Their A La Mode ice cream comes in 14 different flavors. Kid-friendly flavors such as “Partly Cloudy,” which is light blue vanilla ice cream with marshmallows and “Speed Bump,” chocolate ice cream with marshmallows and chocolate chips. Allergy-friendly ice cream toppings are also offered, such as nut-free sprinkles packaged in individual bags and nut-free Choco No No’s, candies similar to M&Ms. Any flavor of ice cream can also be blended into a milkshake, and SugarCrazy sells other nut-free packaged treats like cookies. SugarCrazy is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More information: 1431 Old Country Rd., 516-962-0770, sugarcrazy.com.

Organic Krush

Allergy information: Gluten-free and flourless baked goods. The eatery’s kitchen is not completely gluten-free, but the area of the kitchen where baking takes place is, as are the utensils used to bake the items. Organic Krush also offers dairy-free and egg-free items.

In addition to its wide range of allergy-friendly meals and snacks, the bakery section at Organic Krush is 100 percent gluten-free. Its five Long Island locations offer an assortment of muffins, cookies and doughnuts on a rotating basis, featuring a different sampling of Organic Krush’s dozens of gluten-free treats every day. Customers enjoy the eatery’s chocolate zucchini muffins and chocolate chip doughnuts, as well as its oatmeal raisin cookies and fudge brownies. All stores have a large supply of gluten-free baked goods daily, but customers can also place an order for parties or events. Organic Krush’s bite-size apple cinnamon munchkins are popular with kids, and perfect for at-school birthday parties. More information: Amagansett: 207 Main St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Thursday through Monday, 631-527-7717; Plainview: 1495 Old Country Rd., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 am. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 516-209-4153; Rockville Centre: 27 N Park Ave., Opening Fall 2019; Roslyn: 1508 Old Northern Blvd., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 516-206-4072; Woodbury: 108 Woodbury Rd., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 516-253-2445; organickrush.com.

The Sweet Peace

Allergy information: Peanut-free, tree nut-free and seed-free facility.

At The Sweet Peace in Lynbrook, customers can find pastries, cake biscotti, cake parfaits and classic vanilla and chocolate cupcakes. Cake truffles, balls of cookie dough covered in chocolate ganache, are among the most popular items. The truffles come in flavors like birthday cake and s’mores. However, Allison Shapiro Winterton, owner of Sweet Peace, says the “bread and butter” of the bakery is its custom cakes and cupcakes. She thinks of Sweet Peace as an “edible art studio,” creating these confections for birthdays, Sweet 16s, weddings and other events. Granny’s cookie dough is a popular cupcake flavor, especially for kids, who love biting into the vanilla cake topped with chocolate chip sugar cookie frosting. The Sweet Peace is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday. More information: 26A Atlantic Ave., 516-596-2253, facebook.com/thesweetpeace.

Sweet Annabelle's Ice Cream

Allergy information: Dairy-free and egg-free ice cream. The kitchen Sweet Annabelle’s operates out of is not dairy-free or egg-free, however, so cross-contamination is possible.

Sweet Annabelle’s ice cream was inspired by owner Lorene Eriksen’s volunteer work at Lewis Oliver Farm Sanctuary in Northport. The ice cream’s namesake is Annabelle the cow, who lives at the vegan farm, which families can visit along with the other rescued animals. Sweet Annabelle’s ice cream is made at Batata Cafe (847 Fort Salonga Rd.) in Northport, which also sells a variety of allergy-friendly items. Batata Cafe carries all five flavors of Sweet Annabelle’s ice cream in pints: Old fashioned chocolate chip, salted caramel, coffee chip, chocolate peanut butter and rainbow cookie. The cafe also sells Sweet Annabelle’s ice cream sandwiches, which are a scoop of ice cream between two dairy-free and egg-free chocolate chip cookies. Additionally, Sweet Annabelle’s ice cream is sold as ice cream cakes in three sizes: 4-inch, 6-inch and 9-inch cakes. The 4-inch cakes are sold in a freezer at Barton @ Home (489 Main St.) in Northport, but the larger customized cakes need to be ordered ahead of time. More information: 631-897-4747, sweetannabelles.com.

Wild Flours Bake Shop

Allergy information: Gluten-free.

At Wild Flours Bake Shop in Huntington, customers can get sweet and savory gluten-free items, including crumb cake, brownies, oatmeal raisin cookies, cupcakes and sugar cookies. The shop’s extensive lunch menu is popular, too. Paninis, empanadas and pizza are offered for a sit-down or takeout meal, in addition to quiches and a bowl of the day, such as a quinoa-based dish or a salad. Wild Flours Bake Shop also welcomes custom cake orders, whether they are simple one-tier vanilla cakes or 3-tier cakes with a complex design. Cakes come in a variety of unique flavors, like lemon curd coconut, summer orange creamsicle, banana cream and carrot. The bakery also ships some of its items nationwide, often packing up boxes of bread, bagels, muffins and cookies for customers. Wild Flours Bake Shop is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. More information: 11 New St., 631-923-1090, wildfloursbakeshop.com.

ZuckerBakers Bake Shop

Allergy information: Peanut-free, dairy-free, sesame-free and tree nut-free. ZuckerBakers Bake Shop is also a kosher facility.

Since ZuckerBakers Bake Shop in Wantagh is free of dairy, peanuts, tree nuts and sesame, customers with these allergies never miss out on the bakery’s golden brown challah. It’s also known for its black and white cookies, rainbow cookies, chocolate meltaway cake and bobka. ZuckerBakers also offers vanilla cupcakes topped with the customer's choice of frosting, in addition to vanilla or chocolate cakes, which can be filled with fudge, cherry or strawberry preserves, dairy-free whipped cream or vanilla and chocolate frosting. Some cakes and cupcakes feature themed designs or intricate piping details, and ZuckerBakers has an edible printer to add a picture to its desserts. ZuckerBakers Bake Shop is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. More information: 2845 Jerusalem Ave., 516-785-6900, zuckerbakers.com.

Sweet Karma

Allergy information: Gluten-free. Before gluten-free baking is done at Sweet Karma, the kitchen is thoroughly cleaned and designated gluten-free ingredients, equipment and utensils are brought in. Gluten-free baking is only done on certain days of the week, so the kitchen is dedicated to gluten-free baking, materials and packaging during those days. Gluten-free items have their own dedicated display case in the store as well. The kitchen is not completely gluten-free, since items containing gluten are made in the same facility.

Brian Fishman, owner of Sweet Karma in Plainview, aims to make gluten-free desserts as “trendy” as other items so “no one feels left out.” The bakery offers four to six gluten-free treats customers can walk-in and purchase on a daily basis, like its French macarons. The macarons are naturally gluten-free and come in a rainbow of colors that represent flavors like churro, salted caramel popcorn, cotton candy and double chocolate. Other gluten-free sweets include tiramisu, a peanut butter dome, a caramel apple tart and individual dessert cups called “Karma Cups.” Sweet Karma also offers gluten-free specialty cakes, from red velvet to vanilla bean cheesecake, and gluten-free cupcakes in flavors like cannoli and confetti. Sweet Karma is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. More information: 136 Manetto Hill Rd., 516-794-4478, sweetkarmadesserts.com.

The Pretzel Stop

Allergy information: Nut-free.

Carolyn Vella started The Pretzel Stop in Rockville Centre after her son was diagnosed with a severe nut allergy as a child. The shop specializes in soft pretzels and customers can purchase the pretzels with dipping sauces like chocolate, honey mustard and cheese. The Pretzel Stop also offers nut-free ices, gelato and cookies. The most popular item sold at The Pretzel Stop is its Nugget Party Tray, a box that includes 80-100 pretzel nuggets with salt and the customer’s choice of a dipping sauce. The Pretzel Stop takes custom orders for any of its items, can bring a party bus or truck filled with pretzels to any event and hosts make-your-own pretzel birthday parties for kids and adults of any age. Customers can also make a reservation to create their own pretzels on Thursdays and Fridays between 11:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or on Saturdays and Sundays based on availability. The Pretzel Stop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. More information: 106 S. Long Beach Rd., 516-543-5050, thepretzelstop.com.

Allie’s Gluten Free Goodies

Allergy information: Gluten-free, dairy-free, peanut-free, tree nut-free, legume-free, pea protein-free, coconut-free and sesame-free. The facility has a separate oven and utensils for egg-free baked goods and separate utensils for soy-free items. The bakery is certified “Free From” the top six allergens: Dairy, eggs, wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts, and fish/shellfish. Allison Luckman, owner of Allie’s Gluten Free Goodies, is allergen-safe certified by AllerTrain. The shop is also a kosher facility.

At Allie’s Gluten Free Goodies in Hicksville, the motto is “no child left out.” The bakery is free from multiple allergens in order to give as many kids as possible the opportunity to eat something sweet and safe. Customers can purchase sweet treats like brownies, doughnuts, babka, vegan cookie dough bites and cupcakes. Allie’s Gluten Free Goodies also makes bagels and challah, and sells design-your-own cookie kits for kids. The bakery makes a variety of specialty cakes and cupcakes, too. Flavors include cookies and cream, chocolate mousse, red velvet, chocolate chip and cannoli cream, lemon raspberry and confetti. Simple and intricate cake designs are welcome, but the bakery requires customers order in advance for more complex cakes. Additionally, Allie’s Gluten Free Goodies offers children’s events like cupcake and doughnut decorating throughout the year. Allie’s Gluten Free Goodies hours vary by season, but the shop is typically open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. More information: 1B W. Village Green, 516-216-1719, alliesgfg.com.

Sweet to Lick

Allergy information: Dairy-free and egg-free. The bakery makes some gluten-free items, however cross-contamination is possible.

Since Sweet to Lick Bakery in Williston Park offers so many dairy-free and egg-free items, customers often don’t know what to taste first. One of the bakery’s specialties is a Whoopie Cookie, two cookies with dairy-free cream in the middle. It's also known for its “world famous” ginger ale crumb cake, s’mores, cookie dough brownies and cookies in flavors like chai latte and white chocolate oatmeal. The bakery takes custom cake and cupcake orders. In addition to its baked goods, Sweet to Lick has a full lunch menu offering wraps, tacos and salads. Furthermore, located next to Sweet to Lick’s bakery is its market, which sells packaged items from brands that are dairy-free and egg-free, as well as some items that are soy-free and gluten-free. The packaged goods available in Sweet to Lick Market have no risk of cross-contamination. Sweet to Lick's bakery and market are open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. More information: Sweet to Lick Bakery: 78 Hillside Ave., 516-385-8833; Sweet to Lick Market: 82A Hillside Ave., 516-640-4100; sweettolick.com.

No Gluten Kneaded

Allergy information: Gluten-free.

No Gluten Kneaded in Bohemia opened after Jennifer Zimmerman, the bakery’s owner, noticed a lack of gluten-free options in Suffolk County. To fill the void, she founded her bakery, which has since become a go-to destination for those with wheat and gluten allergies. The bakery’s menu changes weekly, always featuring a sampling of customers’ favorite items like cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, brownies and crumb cake. No Gluten Kneaded sells its bagels to stores across Long Island, but always has some in stock at the bakery as well. Generic cakes are offered, and bakers can write a message on top like “Happy Birthday” or “Congratulations.” The cakes come in flavors like vanilla, chocolate, carrot, red velvet, lemon-filled and cannoli-filled. The bakery also fills cupcake orders, which are available in classic chocolate and vanilla, as well as a unique apple cider flavor. Additionally, No Gluten Kneaded can make trays of cookies, donuts and other pastries for events upon request. No Gluten Kneaded is open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. More information: 1089 Smithtown Ave., 631-750-3990, noglutenkneaded.com.