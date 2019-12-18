Chris Oddsen is a personal trainer and an avid video game player, and in January he’s launching a workout class at Revolution Fitness in East Northport that’s geared to kids who are gamers.

“Gamer Kids Fitness” will put kids 8 and older through a circuit to burn calories that alternates physical exercise with virtual reality game play. While the kids work out, Twitch and YouTube videos of Fortnite, Minecraft and other games will be broadcast on the gym’s televisions.

“A lot of these kids don’t like to exercise. It’s not fun for them,” says Oddsen, 34, who co-owns the gym. This class aims to make staying fit more appealing because the kids can work out with others who have similar interests and can talk about gaming while they are exercising, Oddsen says.

Eric Seligmann, 16, of Huntington, has been working out one-to-one with Oddsen and is looking forward to taking the class. He says Oddsen often talks about video games during sessions — and even introduced Seligmann to the game "Overwatch." Seligmann says he's looking forward to the group activities.

"It really motivates you," he says. "You forget that you're exercising because you're talking about video games." It makes the time fly by, he says. "You almost wish you could stay longer," he says.

That makes Seligmann's mom happy. “It takes the sedentary part of gaming to a different level, engaging their bodies as well as their minds,” Mary Seligmann says of why she thinks such a class is important.

Classes launch Jan. 6, and the cost is $20 per class, $150 for a 10-class punch card and $120 for one month of unlimited classes. The one -hour class options include Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. Revolution Fitness is at 170 Laurel Rd. in East Northport. For more information, call 631-972-3227 or visit revolutionfitnessgyms.com.