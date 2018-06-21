Take a break from the heat this summer and enjoy a day of bowling -- for free!
This is the ninth year for Kids Bowl Free, which allows children two free games every day all summer. Simply register at kidsbowlfree.com and receive vouchers via email every Sunday for two free bowling games each day for the entire week.
Kids Bowl Free runs through Labor Day.
Participating bowling alleys on Long Island include:
Coram Country Lanes (615 Middle Country Rd., Coram), ages 15 and younger
East Islip Lanes (117 Main St., East Islip), ages 15 and younger
Herrill Lanes (465 Herricks Rd., New Hyde Park), ages 15 and younger
Larkfield Lanes Bowling (332 Larkfield Rd., East Northport), ages 18 and younger
Farmingdale Lanes (999 Conklin St., Farmingdale), ages 15 and younger
Maple Avenue Lanes RVC (100 Maple Ave., Rockville Centre), ages 15 and younger
Bowl Long Island (138 West Ave., Patchogue), ages 15 and younger
Port Jeff Bowl (6 Cherub Lane, Port Jefferson Station), ages 15 and younger
The All Star (96 Main Rd., Riverhead), ages 12 and younger
Strike 10 Lanes (849 Long Island Ave., Deer Park), ages 15 and younger
Woodmere Lanes (948 Broadway, Woodmere), ages 16 and younger
Standard shoe-rental rates apply. Visit kidsbowlfree.com to register your child at a specific bowling alley and to start receiving the weekly vouchers.
