Take a break from the heat this summer and enjoy a day of bowling -- for free!

This is the ninth year for Kids Bowl Free, which allows children two free games every day all summer. Simply register at kidsbowlfree.com and receive vouchers via email every Sunday for two free bowling games each day for the entire week.

Kids Bowl Free runs through Labor Day.

Participating bowling alleys on Long Island include:

Coram Country Lanes (615 Middle Country Rd., Coram), ages 15 and younger

East Islip Lanes (117 Main St., East Islip), ages 15 and younger

Herrill Lanes (465 Herricks Rd., New Hyde Park), ages 15 and younger

Larkfield Lanes Bowling (332 Larkfield Rd., East Northport), ages 18 and younger

Farmingdale Lanes (999 Conklin St., Farmingdale), ages 15 and younger

Maple Avenue Lanes RVC (100 Maple Ave., Rockville Centre), ages 15 and younger

Bowl Long Island (138 West Ave., Patchogue), ages 15 and younger

Port Jeff Bowl (6 Cherub Lane, Port Jefferson Station), ages 15 and younger

The All Star (96 Main Rd., Riverhead), ages 12 and younger

Strike 10 Lanes (849 Long Island Ave., Deer Park), ages 15 and younger

Woodmere Lanes (948 Broadway, Woodmere), ages 16 and younger

Standard shoe-rental rates apply. Visit kidsbowlfree.com to register your child at a specific bowling alley and to start receiving the weekly vouchers.