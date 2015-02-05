Free dental screenings for kids in need by National Give Kids a Smile
Dr. Howard Schneider, a pediatric dentist with offices in Huntington and Northport, is hoping to help examine the teeth of 280 kids on Saturday. He and volunteers from the Suffolk County Dental Society and the Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine are participating in the National Give Kids a Smile event.
"It gives us a way to reach people who might not receive the care otherwise," says Schneider of the annual, free event encouraged by the American Dental Association to promote oral health in children ages 1 to 17 who do not have access to dental care. Other events this week across Long Island will give even more children the chance to see a dentist gratis. All of them recommend appointments and will only take walk-ins if they have time.
Here's a roundup:
St. Charles Hospital
WHEN | WHERE 8 a.m. to noon Friday by appointment only at the Stephen B. Gold Dental Clinic at St. Charles Hospital, 200 Belle Terre Rd., Port Jefferson
APPOINTMENTS 631-474-6797
WHAT'S OFFERED Dental screenings, cleanings and fluoride treatments
Farmingdale State College Department of Dental Hygiene
WHEN|WHERE Noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Route 110, Farmingdale
APPOINTMENTS 631-420-2282
WHAT'S OFFERED Dental screenings, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants when necessary
Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine Dental Care Center
WHEN | WHERE 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nicolls Rd., South Entrance of Stony Brook University
APPOINTMENTS 631-632-8989
WHAT'S OFFERED Screening, cleaning, fluoride treatment and sealants when necessary
Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center
WHEN | WHERE 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead
APPOINTMENTS 631-656-0774
WHAT'S OFFERED Dental exam, cleaning and fluoride treatment to kids ages 1 to 17. Dental sealants on permanent molars where appropriate. Dental health puppet show and train exhibition will entertain kids waiting for screenings, and there'll be a draw a picture of the Tooth Fairy contest. Each child being examined will receive free admission that day to the aquarium along with one adult.