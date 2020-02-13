Whether you're looking for something to do with the kids during February break or beyond, children can enjoy activities from swimming, roller skating and stargazing while parents can relish in their savings.

Here's a list of free things to do with the kids in February and March on Long Island.

KIDS SKATE FREE

Where: United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford

When: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Feb. 16

Price: Free admission for kids under 12, over 12 $12.50, skate rental $5

More info: Get free tickets here; 516-795-5474, unitedskates.com

---------

MACARONI KID'S ST. PATRICK’S DAY GOLD HUNT AND FAMILY SWIM

Take the whole family swimming at Goldfish’s indoor pool while enjoying a leprechaun gold hunt, raffles and snacks. Raffles will be available for $1 per ticket or 12 tickets for $10, cash only.

Where: Goldfish Swim School, 141 Centereach Mall, Centereach

When: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mar. 15

Price: Free

More info: Register here beginning Feb. 21 at 8 a.m.; 631-405-4111, goldfishswimschool.com/centereach

------

THE CODER SCHOOL COMMACK GRAND OPENING PARTY

Refreshments, games and STEM activities including robotics, coding and VR. Meet the school’s Code Coaches and participate in coding challenges.

Where: 6558 Jericho Turnpike, Commack

When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Mar. 14

Price: Free

More info: Register here; 631-270-5602, thecoderschool.com

--------

STARS ON SUNDAY

Kids of all ages can view the Moon, Uranus, star clusters, nebulae and double stars with telescopes from the Hofstra Observatory after a presentation about the sky in room 117.

Where: Hofstra Observatory, Berliner Hall, 826 Huntington Pl., Uniondale

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mar. 1, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Apr. 5

Price: Free

More info: Register here for Mar. 1, for groups of more than 10 contact observatory@hofstra.edu; hofstra.edu/astronomy

------

SUFFOLK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM KIDS WEEK

Museum signage will be temporarily reinterpreted for children. Kids can play at touch table stations and experience old- fashioned playtime in the Historical Play Room with old world games, toys and crafts. Dress in colonial garb and take part in historic role playing. Participate in a scavenger hunt with prizes and enjoy complimentary cookies and juice.

Where: 300 West Main Street, Riverhead

When: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Feb. 19 to Feb. 22

Price: Kids free, adults $5

More info: 631-727-2881 x100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

-------

FREE CRAFTS FOR KIDS

Make your own paper rocket or colorful rainbow fish at these weekly craft sessions.

Where: Lakeshore Learning Center, 2079 Hillside Ave., New Hyde Park

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays

Price: Free

More info: For children ages 3 and up; (516) 616-9360, lakeshorelearning.com

-------

A DOSE OF HEALTHY LIVING FAIR

Learn about health and wellness for the whole family while the kids enjoy face painting and a bounce house.

Where: Smith Haven Mall, 313 Burr Ln., Lake Grove

When: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 22

Price: Free

More info: 631-724-8066, facebook.com

-------

CHILDREN'S MUSIC HOUR

An interactive musical performance for children ages 4 to 12 followed by light refreshments. The Sunshine Music Duo will perform popular songs by Raffi, Fred Penner, and Peter, Paul and Mary, as well as Disney movie tunes.

Where: Glenwood Life Center, 71 Grove St., Glenwood Landing

When: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 23

Price: Free, $10 suggested donation

More info: sunshinemusicduo.com

-------

BINOCULARS WORKSHOP

With help from parents and store associates, children will create their own pair of binoculars to take home. Kids will get to keep their craft and will receive a certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin while supplies last.

Where: Home Depot, 172 Fulton Ave., Hempstead

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mar. 7

Price: Free

More info: Attendees must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. Register here; 516-565-3700