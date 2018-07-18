TODAY'S PAPER
Children's multicultural book fair comes to Freeport's Nautical Mile

"Sunne's Gift" by Ama Yawson is among the children's books that will be featured at the Long Island Multicultural Children's Book Fair in Freeport on Saturday. Photo Credit: Milestales Publishing and Education Consulting/Ama Karikari-Yawson, Esq.

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Print

Close to 20 children’s, middle grade, young adult and adult authors will offer their books at the third annual Long Island Multicultural Children’s Book Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Nautical Mile in Freeport.

The free event supports a movement called We Need Diverse Books, which aims to increase the number of characters of color in children’s literature, says Ama Yawson of Freeport, whose Freeport-based publishing company, Milestales, is one of the event sponsors.

“There’s a real need for children of color to positively see themselves represented in children’s literature,” Yawson says.

Books include Yawson’s “Sunne’s Gift,” a fable about preventing bullying; “How to Be A Fashion Designer” by Lesley Ware, and “Still A Family” by Sandy Lanton, which deals with children and divorce. There will be storytelling and free face-painting Yawson says.

The fair is at 314 Woodcleft Ave. in the parking lot. For more information, call 347-886-2026 or visit freeportfarmersmarket.org. The farmers market will also featuring fresh produce from Long Island farms, Yawson says.

