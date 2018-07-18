Close to 20 children’s, middle grade, young adult and adult authors will offer their books at the third annual Long Island Multicultural Children’s Book Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Nautical Mile in Freeport.

The free event supports a movement called We Need Diverse Books, which aims to increase the number of characters of color in children’s literature, says Ama Yawson of Freeport, whose Freeport-based publishing company, Milestales, is one of the event sponsors.

“There’s a real need for children of color to positively see themselves represented in children’s literature,” Yawson says.

Books include Yawson’s “Sunne’s Gift,” a fable about preventing bullying; “How to Be A Fashion Designer” by Lesley Ware, and “Still A Family” by Sandy Lanton, which deals with children and divorce. There will be storytelling and free face-painting Yawson says.

The fair is at 314 Woodcleft Ave. in the parking lot. For more information, call 347-886-2026 or visit freeportfarmersmarket.org. The farmers market will also featuring fresh produce from Long Island farms, Yawson says.