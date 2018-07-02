A panel of reproductive specialists will discuss fertility challenges as well as options and paths to consider, on July 10 at the Friedberg JCC in Oceanside.

The 7 p.m. information session is free, but advance registration is required by Tuesday. Participants don’t need to be JCC members.

The information session will be the official start of the Friedberg JCC’s Infertility Support Program. The program provides brief therapy, resources and referrals, an infertility support group and a pregnancy/infant loss support group.

“The journey of infertility can feel overwhelming and lonely. We hope to provide the community with information and support as they embark on this journey,” says Gloria Lebeaux, director of social work services at the JCC.

The JCC is at 15 Neil Ct. in Oceanside. To register or for more information, call Lebeaux at 516-634-4010 or email glebeaux@friedbergjcc.org.