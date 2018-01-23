Come Valentine’s Day, Friendly’s customers across Long Island can take advantage of the “Cones for Kids” promotion, serving as both a fundraising campaign and a chance for free ice cream cones.

When you donate $1 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America during a visit to Friendly’s, your child receives a booklet of five Cones for Kids cards. Each card contains Valentine’s Day-inspired art and is good for one free single cone, starting Feb. 14 until just past St. Patrick’s Day on March 18.

“All Friendly’s locations on Long Island are participating,” says William Chiccarelli, brand communications and field marketing manager for Friendly’s.

It’s the second year that the restaurant chain has worked with the Boys & Girls Clubs, but the fundraising program is more than 10 years old, says Chiccarelli.

Adults can also purchase a $1 coupon book featuring an offer for a free kids meal with adult entree, and deals like $3 off a $15 purchase.

Visit friendlys.com to find the restaurant nearest you.