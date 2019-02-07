For a $59.99 annual fee, kids 14 and younger can fly free on Frontier Airlines on select dates when accompanied by adult passengers.

The Kids Fly Free benefit is a new perk added to Frontier’s existing Discount Den program. People who are already members of Discount Den will automatically be included; customers who are not yet members can sign up in advance or pay the membership fee at the time of booking.

Eligible domestic flights are marked with a Kids Fly Free logo beneath the Discount Den ticket price. “They are primarily Tuesday and Wednesdays,” says Daniel Shurz, Frontier senior vice president, commercial. “May and early June also have some Saturdays.”

Frontier flies from Long Island's MacArthur Airport in Islip to five locations in Florida (Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers and Tampa), Shurz says. Starting in May, it adds destinations in Atlanta, Raleigh/Durham and Myrtle Beach.

The benefit is available for up to six people on the member’s itinerary. A parent traveling alone with two children, for instance, would be eligible for one child free; the second child would pay for a ticket. If two parents are traveling with two kids, both children would fly free.

The same policies for regular tickets apply to Kids Fly Free tickets, but free tickets won’t accumulate frequent flyer points. For more information, visit flyfrontier.com/kidsflyfree.