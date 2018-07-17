The Long Island Game Farm is rolling back its prices to 1970s for one day this summer — July 28, with a rain date of July 29. This is the third year the Game Farm is offering the discount.

“It’s the biggest day we have at the farm,” says co-owner Melinda Novak. “It’s really great for people who really need a discount and might not come on a regular day.”

Adults are $3.90 each and children 3 to 12 are $1.95. Children younger than 3 are free. The game farm’s usual prices are $18.95 per adult and $16.95 for children 3 to 12.

Novak advises people to come before 11 a.m. or after 1 p.m. because in the past years the demand has forced them to close the parking lot during the peak hours and she doesn’t want guests to be disappointed.

The farm will also have free face painting and a free make-your-own pet rock table. Guests will also be able to meet the Game Farm’s second new wallaby. The first wallaby was named Irwin in June through a public contest. The second wallaby, who is Irwin’s sister, has been named Susie by Novak’s mom, Diane. “My mom named her after my sister, who passed away in her 30s,” Melinda Novak says. A wallaby is an Australian animal similar to a kangaroo, but smaller.

For more information, call 631-878-6644 or visit longislandgamefarm.com. The game farm is at 489 Chapman Blvd. in Manorville.