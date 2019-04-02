Get ready, a new Oreo is coming.

Just in time for the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Oreo added four special embossments to its classic cookies. The limited-edition treats will feature emblems of the four Houses fighting for the Iron Throne and control of Westeros: House Lannister, House Targaryen, House Stark and The Night King (King of the White Walkers). The GOT Oreo packaging will be all black with the names of the Houses written on it.

Additionally, fans can pledge their allegiance to their favorite House of Westeros on Facebook, Twitter and Oreo.com by using the hashtags #GameofCookies and #ForTheThrone (the official hashtag of the season). In return, select fans will be gifted with prizes throughout the season.

The company also teamed up with HBO to release a special version of the show’s opening credits featuring 2,750 Oreos built to look like the Westeros landscape.

Although the series is set to premiere on April 14, the cookies will hit store shelves on April 8.