TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
63° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamily

Event in Huntington Station focuses on high schools launching esports clubs 

Advance registration for the Long Island Gaming League

Advance registration for the Long Island Gaming League event and tournament is suggested. Photo Credit: Shelby Knowles

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

The Long Island Gaming League will host a free open house from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Microsoft Store at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station. The goal is to encourage esports clubs at local high schools, an organizer says.

At noon, a panel of esports experts will answer questions from school officials, teachers and parents. The panel will be followed by student tournaments for Fortnite, Rocket League and Street Fighter, says Dennis Buchanan, director of community development from the Long Island Gaming League, based in Centereach.

The Long Island Gaming League was created in October 2018 to help bridge the gap between esports and education. “This is our very first time of letting the public know what we are doing,” Buchanan says. “The esports industry is rapidly growing. Most of the people who are playing esports are middle schoolers and high schoolers. A lot of colleges now have created esports clubs and created scholarships. The high schools may not know of all of this. Our goal is to let the schools know of all the opportunities out there and help them facilitate creating these clubs.”

Advance registration for the event and tournament is suggested; the first 100 attendees arriving that day will also get esports goody bags. Register at eventbrite.com/e/free-long-island-high-school-esports-open-house-event-registration-68156264221 . The Microsoft Store at Walt Whitman Shops is at 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station. For more information, call 631-615-1707 or got to thelongislandgamingleague.com.

Newsday staffer Beth Whitehouse is photographed in the

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Two-year-old Anna Worontzoff enjoys a candy apple at The best family fall festivals on LI
Students can show their New York pride with The hottest back-to-school trends
Anayo Michel, owner of Layla's Dance & Drum Layla's Dance & Drum teaches double Dutch jump-roping
The Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts runs Westhampton Beach fest, more LI fun this weekend
On Tuesday, the Proto family of Valley Stream How much LI families are spending on back-to-school
Avrie Katz figured out the quickest and easiest 20 places to play mini-golf on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search