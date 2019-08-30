The Long Island Gaming League will host a free open house from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Microsoft Store at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station. The goal is to encourage esports clubs at local high schools, an organizer says.

At noon, a panel of esports experts will answer questions from school officials, teachers and parents. The panel will be followed by student tournaments for Fortnite, Rocket League and Street Fighter, says Dennis Buchanan, director of community development from the Long Island Gaming League, based in Centereach.

The Long Island Gaming League was created in October 2018 to help bridge the gap between esports and education. “This is our very first time of letting the public know what we are doing,” Buchanan says. “The esports industry is rapidly growing. Most of the people who are playing esports are middle schoolers and high schoolers. A lot of colleges now have created esports clubs and created scholarships. The high schools may not know of all of this. Our goal is to let the schools know of all the opportunities out there and help them facilitate creating these clubs.”

Advance registration for the event and tournament is suggested; the first 100 attendees arriving that day will also get esports goody bags. Register at eventbrite.com/e/free-long-island-high-school-esports-open-house-event-registration-68156264221 . The Microsoft Store at Walt Whitman Shops is at 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station. For more information, call 631-615-1707 or got to thelongislandgamingleague.com.