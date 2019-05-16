If you're still mourning the Garbage Pail Kids cards your mom threw out when you moved, FYE and Topps are giving you a chance to reconnect with Adam Bomb and Leaky Lindsay. But this time, you get to eat them.

The two companies teamed up to offer an exclusive line of cereal, chocolate bars and energy drinks featuring iconic GPK characters and artwork.

GPK artist Joe Simko designed the art on the Crazy Crisps with Marshmallow Barf Bits cereal box, which also comes with two special Topps GPK trading cards. Fan-favorite characters are also making a comeback. Adam Bomb will be featured on the Cherry Bomb energy drink and a popping candy-infused chocolate bar. Leaky Lindsay will have her own chocolate bar that comes with a slimy green center.

"When Topps first published the Garbage Pail Kids cards and stickers in the 80's and 90's, it spawned a worldwide collecting phenomenon," said Ira Friedman, Topps VP of global licensing in a recent news release. "Today, many of those young fans are nostalgically reliving childhood memories and re-connecting with the brand.”

According to Jodie Evans, FYE’s SVP of entertainment merchandising and marketing, some FYE stores will be adorned with custom window signage by Joe Simko. “To further the interactive experience, we’ll be hosting Joe at a variety of live events to autograph cereal boxes, provide GPK sketches and engage with fans,” she said.

Along with the edible GPK collection, the line will also include officially licensed apparel and collectibles.

Prices start at $3.99. An FYE store is located at the Smith Haven Mall (362 Smith Haven Mall) in Lake Grove. The items can also be found on fye.com.