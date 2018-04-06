A 12-year-old from Merrick who loves origami and the paper craft called quilling will be a contestant on “Genius Junior” on April 8.

Norah Petrozak, a seventh-grader at Merrick Avenue Middle School, is playing for the Cheese Cabinet team, a moniker team members chose.

“My best part was the spelling,” Norah says. Not only did she have to spell words quickly on the episode, which was taped last summer, but she also had to spell them backwards.

“It was an amazing experience, but it was also a little stressful,” Norah says of being on the show.

Neil Patrick Harris hosts the one-hour competition series, which airs at 9 p.m. Sundays on NBC. The series launched on March 18, and this is Norah’s team’s first appearance.

During the series, 12 teams of three children ages 8 to 12 compete in a series of increasingly complex quizzes with the goal of being crowned Genius Junior. The winning team will take home a “Genius Junior” grant; the amount is determined by how much the team earns during the series.