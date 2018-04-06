TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Evening
51° Good Evening
LifestyleFamily

Merrick girl, 12, to appear with host Neil Patrick Harris on NBC’s ‘Genius Junior’

Not only did Merrick’s Norah Petrozak have to spell words quickly on the episode of NBC’s “Genius Junior,” but she also had to spell them backwards.

Norah Petrozak (far right), a 12-year-old from Merrick,

Norah Petrozak (far right), a 12-year-old from Merrick, will be a contestant on NBC's "Genius Junior on April 8. Photo Credit: NBC

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

A 12-year-old from Merrick who loves origami and the paper craft called quilling will be a contestant on “Genius Junior” on April 8.

Norah Petrozak, a seventh-grader at Merrick Avenue Middle School, is playing for the Cheese Cabinet team, a moniker team members chose.

“My best part was the spelling,” Norah says. Not only did she have to spell words quickly on the episode, which was taped last summer, but she also had to spell them backwards.

“It was an amazing experience, but it was also a little stressful,” Norah says of being on the show.

Neil Patrick Harris hosts the one-hour competition series, which airs at 9 p.m. Sundays on NBC. The series launched on March 18, and this is Norah’s team’s first appearance.

During the series, 12 teams of three children ages 8 to 12 compete in a series of increasingly complex quizzes with the goal of being crowned Genius Junior. The winning team will take home a “Genius Junior” grant; the amount is determined by how much the team earns during the series.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

More Family

40 Rocklyn Ave., Lynbrook, 516-599-7757, funstationusa.com. Hours and 46 indoor places to play on LI
Luciano getting to know what cake feels like Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Top 10 most Googled parenting questions in New York
Kate Mesquita from Southold and her children Sophia, Beach scavenger hunt for kids: Where to find scallop shells, beach glass, more on LI
Do you wanna build a snowman? Snowmen across Long Island: Submit your photos
Brian, Adrienne, Molly and Noah Haft have fun Share your favorite family memories