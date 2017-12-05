Kids can take part in a gingerbread house making event at an East Hampton restaurant, with grown-ups getting a separate chance to do the same the following day.

Townline BBQ is hosting an all-ages “Gingerbread Workshop” for children from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 and an adult version from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11.

“I’ve never done something like this before,” explains Nicole Payne of Amagansett, the proprietor of The Salty Canvas traveling art studio and creator of the events, “I usually do paint and sip events, but with this, it will be my first time.”

Payne explains she was inspired by the most recent “Bad Moms” film, in which she says the characters take part in a gingerbread house-making class. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I would love to do something like this,’” she says. “I decided to put it together because it was fun, but it also seems like a good way to get people in the community together.”

Guests of all ages won’t actually construct the doughy edible structures, but instead receive icing and candy in order to decorate the pieces Payne will have assembled and ready. “Usually during a paint and sip event, I give some instruction, but for this I’m mostly going to be there to just help out,” she says. “Everyone can just show up, grab an apron and get to it.”

Each class is priced at $45, with the fee for kids for unlimited candy and soda or juice. The adult class also supplies candy, but in grown-up fashion, the free drink can be an adult beverage from the Townline happy hour menu.

Visit saltycanvashamptons.com for more information or to sign up in advance.

Townline BBQ is located at 3593 Townline Rd., Sagaponack.