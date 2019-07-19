TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
SEARCH
71° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Girl Scouts can earn 42 new badges focusing on high tech or high adventure

Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. has announced 42

Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. has announced 42 new badges. Photo Credit: Girl Scouts of the U.S.A.

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

A collection of 42 new Girl Scouts badges for girls in kindergarten through high school covers high tech as well as high adventure.

Many of the new badges launched by Girls Scouts of the U.S.A. cover getting off screens and getting outdoors — encouraging activities such as cross-country skiing, overnight backpacking trips, indoor or outdoor rock climbing and snowboarding. Others, however, acknowledge the role of screens in girls’ lives, and focus on cybersecurity, teaching about encryption, password strength and cybercrime.

“Girl Scouting not only is building leadership, but we are building the next workforce. We also want to make sure girls are not on screens; we’re encouraging the girls to get dirty,” says Rande Bynum, chief executive of Girls Scouts of Nassau County. “This combination of badges provides girls the opportunity to have both those experiences, high tech and high adventure.”

Newsday staffer Beth Whitehouse is photographed in the

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI
The Harbes Family Farm celebrates its 30th anniversary Corn festival, more LI fun this week
Inspired by the Neftlix original series "True and New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix this month
Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Don't sweat the heat wave: 21 places to cool off on LI
Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence)ON 24 places where kids eat free on LI
You might have a flash of déjà vu Free indoor places to play at LI malls
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search