New Lemon-Ups Girl Scout Cookies with uplifting messages debut on LI 

Lemon-Ups are the newest Girl Scout cookie option.

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
A new Girl Scout cookie is now available on Long Island. Lemon-Ups are round, crispy cookies with affirmations such as “I am a leader” or “I am bold” printed on each one.

“They have these lovely messages,” says Rande Bynum, CEO of the Girls Scouts of Nassau County. And, she says, they are delicious — shortbread cookies with glazed icing on the bottom. “Lemony, but not super tart,” she adds.

Each box has 12 cookies and costs $5. The new lemon treat replaces the former lemon offering in both Nassau and Suffolk counties; Savannah Smiles has been eliminated. “Over the years, many cookies have been retired and new ones come on deck,” Bynum says.

The Lemon-Ups join a lineup of seven additional choices including Thin Mints (the Girl Scouts’ most popular cookie), Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Toffee-tastic (gluten-free), S’mores and Do-si-dos. They area available in certain markets nationwide.

Girl Scout Cookies, available through March, can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find scouts selling cookies, visit girlscoutcookies.org.

Beth Whitehouse poses for an employee headshot at

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

