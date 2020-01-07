A new Girl Scout cookie is now available on Long Island. Lemon-Ups are round, crispy cookies with affirmations such as “I am a leader” or “I am bold” printed on each one.

“They have these lovely messages,” says Rande Bynum, CEO of the Girls Scouts of Nassau County. And, she says, they are delicious — shortbread cookies with glazed icing on the bottom. “Lemony, but not super tart,” she adds.

Each box has 12 cookies and costs $5. The new lemon treat replaces the former lemon offering in both Nassau and Suffolk counties; Savannah Smiles has been eliminated. “Over the years, many cookies have been retired and new ones come on deck,” Bynum says.

The Lemon-Ups join a lineup of seven additional choices including Thin Mints (the Girl Scouts’ most popular cookie), Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Toffee-tastic (gluten-free), S’mores and Do-si-dos. They area available in certain markets nationwide.

Girl Scout Cookies, available through March, can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find scouts selling cookies, visit girlscoutcookies.org.