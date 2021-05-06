When Gabby Gibbs’ mother received an email from Girl Scouts of the USA inviting Gabby to take part in a nationwide event with former first lady Michelle Obama, she was so excited for her daughter that she didn’t wait for Gabby to get home to tell her.

"I was hanging out at my friend’s house and my mom called me and said, ‘Don’t tell anyone, but you’re going to be part of an event with Michelle Obama.’ I said, ‘What? Did you read the email right?’" said Gabby Gibbs, 14, a freshman at Jericho High School.

"She’s such an amazing person," Gibbs said of Obama, whom she met virtually prior to Thursday's planned online event, "Becoming Me," which will be watched by more than 120,000 Girl Scouts and their parents nationwide, including 700 from Gibbs' Nassau County council. "[S]he is so inspirational. Even talking to her for five minutes, I felt like I could run a marathon. Yes, I will be achieving my dreams, thank you."

NEW PROGRAMMING LAUNCH

Gibbs is co-hosting the event from her home in Westbury along with fellow Girl Scout Ella Hamer piping in from her home in Arizona. They will provide the running "entertainment" that keeps the event bubbly and fun, Gibbs said. The portion of the event featuring Obama was taped in advance; Obama is interviewed by other Girl Scouts from across the country.

The event is the kickoff of a new Girl Scout initiative based on Obama’s autobiography "Becoming." Her book has been reworked for a younger audience and called "Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers." It comes with a journal for the Girl Scouts to use for corresponding activities, said Rande Bynum, chief executive officer for the Girl Scouts of Nassau County.

The programming, which will be emphasized throughout the rest of the year, includes topics such as sharing and owning your story, support systems and mentoring, learning to pivot when things don’t go as planned, and public service, Bynum said. Girls will earn badges by accomplishing program goals.

"It is a joy and privilege to support young girls along their journey of becoming, working together to unlock the unique and profound power that lies within each of our own stories," Obama said in a news release about the effort.

To participate in the online event, girls had to renew their Girl Scout membership for the 2021-22 year. Membership has dropped somewhat during the pandemic, Bynum said. "We’re trying to rally folks to come back."

NERVES AND EXCITEMENT

Bynum said she’s confident Gibbs will do a phenomenal job as co-host. "I just always enjoy being around Gabby because she’s so bubbly and funny and smart," she says. Gibbs has been featured in other nationwide Girl Scout efforts, including advertising for a partnership with Grubhub to deliver Girl Scout Cookies to people’s homes during the pandemic.

"It’s fun for me; it’s basically a show," Gibbs said of Wednesday's event. "Me and my co-host Ella make things exciting."

Gibbs will be wearing some of the Girl Scouts' new uniform line, a white shirt with a simple Girl Scout trefoil symbol on it and a vest with pockets where girls can keep a cellphone. She said she plans to chat with Ella about her experiences with Scouting and about her favorite part: camping. "Camping is the highlight of the year for me," she said.

Gibbs said she is not too nervous about going live in front of tens of thousands of people but admits being a little envious of the Girl Scouts who taped their portion of the program in advance. "If they mess up, it can get edited out," she says. "Not me, though. If I trip up on a word, everyone saw it."