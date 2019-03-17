To celebrate a century of Girl Scouting in Nassau County, free historical exhibits called “100 Years: Empowering Girls Through the Decades” will be displayed through the end of March at three Nassau County locations.

Girl Scout uniforms through the years will be displayed at the Nassau County Legislature Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building at 1550 Franklin Ave., Mineola; the Yes We Can Community Center at 141 Garden St., Westbury and Town of Oyster Bay Hicksville Athletic Center,167 S Broadway, Hicksville. The Mineola and Hicksville locations will also have various memorabilia such as patches, photos, vintage cookie boxes and more.

Girl Scouting in Nassau started with a troop in Levittown during the 1918-19 school year. “We hope that all current Girl Scouts and Girl Scout alums will enjoy visiting these pop-up exhibits and exploring and learning more about our past and future impact on girls in Nassau County,” Rande M. Bynum, chief executive of Girl Scouts of Nassau County, said in a press release about the exhibits.