Three free pop-up exhibits explore 100 years of Girl Scouting in Nassau County

The first troop launched in Levittown during the 1918-19 school year.

Girl Scouts of Nassau County memorabilia, such as these items once on display at Hempstead Town Hall, will be featured in the exhibitions. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Beth Whitehouse
To celebrate  a century of Girl Scouting in Nassau County, free historical exhibits called “100 Years: Empowering Girls Through the Decades” will be displayed through the end of March at three Nassau County locations.

Girl Scout uniforms through the years will be displayed at the Nassau County Legislature Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building at 1550 Franklin Ave., Mineola; the Yes We Can Community Center at 141 Garden St., Westbury and Town of Oyster Bay Hicksville Athletic Center,167 S Broadway, Hicksville. The Mineola and Hicksville locations will also have various memorabilia such as patches, photos, vintage cookie boxes and more.

Girl Scouting in Nassau started with a troop in Levittown during the 1918-19 school year. “We hope that all current Girl Scouts and Girl Scout alums will enjoy visiting these pop-up exhibits and exploring and learning more about our past and future impact on girls in Nassau County,” Rande M. Bynum, chief executive of Girl Scouts of Nassau County, said in a press release about the exhibits.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

