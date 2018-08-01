Breast-feeding women across Long Island will gather to nurse simultaneously during the Global Big Latch On 2018, happening at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Women who participate at registered locations will be counted as part of this year’s event, which takes place during World Breast-feeding Week, as a way for breast-feeding women to experience peer support, make breast-feeding more a part of day-to-day life and raise awareness about nursing.

“It’s not just New York or the United States,” says Donna Kimick, president of the Long Island Lactation Consultant Association, a nonprofit organization for breast-feeding professionals. The event began in 2005 in New Zealand, debuted in the United States in 2010 and this year will take place in 23 countries, according to the organizer's website.

Long Island events happening on Friday and Saturday include outdoor and indoor options.

On Friday, breast-feeding women and their supporters will gather at 9:30 a.m. at Jones Beach Field 6 in preparation for the 10:30 a.m. latch on sponsored by the Long Island Lactation Consultant Association, Massapequa Park-based private lactation consultant practice Lakeshore Lactation and Long Island dance fitness program Mommy Moves.

In Suffolk County, participants will gather at 9:30 a.m. on Friday outdoors at Percy Raynor Park in South Setauket and indoors at county locations in Amityville, Brentwood, Coram, Greenlawn, Hauppauge, Patchogue, Riverhead, Shirley and Wyandanch. At 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, breast-feeding women and their supporters will gather at Tanner Park in Copiague in preparation for that day’s 10:30 a.m. latch on. The Raynor Park and indoor events are sponsored by the Suffolk County Executive’s Office of Women’s Services and the Suffolk County Breast-feeding Coalition. For more information about them, call 631-853-8284.

“Public breast-feeding still carries a great stigma. This is to create awareness that . . . women can feel comfortable breast-feeding in public spaces,” says Grace Ioannidis, director of the Suffolk County Executive’s Office of Women’s Services.

For more information or to register for a location, visit biglatchon.org.