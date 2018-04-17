Kids may light up at the thought of glow-in-the-dark activities — and the options are multiplying on Long Island. “It’s that glow factor that definitely is intriguing,” says Kurt Kelley, co-owner of KK Athletics in Farmingville, which recently added glow-in-the-dark soccer. A number of the activities are offered on weekend evenings, which adds to the novelty for the tween and teen demographic. “A lot of kids don’t have a lot to do at night, especially in the winter,” Kelley says. Here are some glow-in-the dark opportunities for kids.

Soccer: KK Athletics in Farmingville The traditional black-and-white ball turns neon green or orange on Saturday nights at KK Athletics in Farmingville. Players wear glow-in-dark yellow or orange pinnie jerseys. “It’s not pitch-pitch black for safety reasons,” Kelley says. Play is organized in one-hour slots geared to different age groups between 6 and 14 years old; kids are rotated into seven- to eight-minute matches of five vs. five. Register in advance to guarantee a spot. $15 an hour; 631-736-2511, kkathletics.com.

Trampoline: Sky Zone in Deer Park and Mount Sinai Sky Zone in Deer Park and Mount Sinai hosts Glow 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays in both venues, and 7 to 11 p.m. Saturdays in Mount Sinai. “We encourage everyone to wear bright white and neon colors to really stand out,” says marketing director Nicole Tumilowicz. “We always have a DJ. He does dance contests and giveaways.” There’s also glow dodgeball, basketball, foam pit and face-painting. $25 in Mount Sinai, 631-938-1420, and $30 in Deer Park 631-392-2600, skyzone.com.

Air Trampoline Sports in Ronkonkoma Air Trampoline Sports in Ronkonkoma offers After Dark 8 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for ages 12 and older, with the main demographic being ages 12 to 15, says general manager Justin Stone. “We sell inexpensive glow T-shirts,” Stone says. For $5, kids can wear fluorescent pink, green or yellow; the venue also gives out glow necklaces, bracelets and glasses. Kids play on the basketball court, in the foam pit and on the dodgeball court. $27, 631-619-6000, airtrampolinesports.com

Bounce! Trampoline Sports Bounce! Trampoline Sports in Syosset glows 8 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. “We include glow-in-the-dark face paint and glow sticks, and we have art on the wall that glows,” says general manager Rachel Fain. Jumpers must be 48 inches or taller; $32 per person; 516-762-1300; bouncesyosset.com

Skating: United Skates of America in Seaford United Skates of America in Seaford offers glow-in-the-dark in-line and roller skating sessions from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Black light murals feature New York City scenes including the Statue of Liberty and sports teams. $12.50 per person ($5 skate rental); 516-795-5474, unitedskates.com.

Climbing: Adventure Park at Long Island in Wheatley Heights The Adventure Park at Long Island in Wheatley Heights hosts Glow in the Park nights on alternate Friday nights beginning when it opens for the season March 30. “We have special LED lights,” says office supervisor Rennay Burke. The venue gives out glow sticks and necklaces. The aerial ropes course includes obstacle climbing and zip lining. $40 ages 7 and older for two hours of climbing; 631-983-3844; climbli.com

Bowling: Bowlero in Sayville and Commack It’s black-light bowling all the time at Bowlero in Sayville and Commack. Pins are white; balls are orange, green, blue and other bright colors. Monitors above lanes play cartoons and sporting events. Games range from $4.84 to $8.84 a person. 5660 Sunrise Hwy., Sayville; 631-567-8900; bowlero.com

Dance party: Active Kidz in Jericho Active Kidz in Jericho offers glow-in-the-dark dance parties during open play. The staff leads kids ages 2 and older in dance games such as freeze dance, limbo and The Hokey Pokey and plays Disney and Kidz Bop tunes. The schedule changes week-to-week. $10-$12; 516-621-6600, activekidzlongisland.com.

Minigolf: Glowgolf in Lake Grove and Garden City Glowgolf offers courses at Roosevelt Field in Garden City and at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove. Players use fluorescent golf balls and clubs. The Roosevelt Field course features 27 holes in an aquatic theme, with sea turtles, sharks, octopuses and ocean fish. Play through twice for $12 ($10 ages 5 to 12 and $7 ages 4 and younger); 516-747-3682. The Smith Haven Mall location features 18 holes in a jungle safari theme. Play up to three times for $12 ($10 ages 5 to 12, $7 ages 4 and younger; 631-265-0218, opryglowgolf.com