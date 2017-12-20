A gym for kids. A glow-in-the-dark mini-golf course. A coding school. These are just some of the most recent, family-friendly spots that opened on Long Island.

Sippy Cups Cafe, Seaford Sippy Cups Cafe in Seaford gives parents both a daytime play spot for their young children and a grownup place to unwind.The new venue is part playground, part coffeehouse. It's open for walk-ins and anyone seeking a snack and hot beverage. The dining section is nut-sensitive and offers coffees and teas, as well as hot chocolate, soda and juice, and edibles such as pizza, baked goods, salads and chips. Tea flavors include black, green, white and tisane mixes. Parents have a row of tables at which to sit, across from a large, building-length, penned-in area intended for children ages 6 and younger. A climbing and sliding structure, play train set, a play kitchen and a LEGO table, along with books and large stuffed animals, are among the kiddie entertainment items, all within direct view of where moms, dads and guardians can eat, read and even work. Parents coming in with children can stay as long as they like, with an admission charge of $14 for one child, $10 for added siblings and $6 for children who still crawl; guests will be asked to sign a waiver the first time they bring kids to play. The Sippy Cups Cafe is located at 3890 Merrick Rd. and can be reached at 516-221-3814. -- Ian J. Stark

Bowlero, Sayville Bowlero bowling alley (5660 Sunrise Hwy.) in Sayville recently opened with a high-tech arcade, oversize menu items and party packages for kids. The alley has 60 lanes with black lights, the most on Long Island. The arcade features 30 games, such as Jurassic World, The Giant Crane and Space Invaders Frenzy. The menu includes oversize items meant for sharing, such as the XXL Party Pretzel, 2-foot long hot dog, five-layer pizza cake and Bowlero's Behemoth burger, a 5-pound, 14-inch-round party burger. Bowlero also hosts children's parties with a party attendant, bumpers and lightweight balls, and also offers a variety of party packages. Bowlero Sayville is open seven days a week. For hours, lane availability, reservations or birthday parties, call 631-567-8900 or visit bowlero.com. -- Katherine Moran

Little Gym, Rockville Centre The Little Gym, a learning center for children, opened its newest location in Rockville Centre. Children ages 4 months to 12 years can check out gymnastics-based classes that focus on mental, physical and social development. There are parent-child classes for children 10 months to 3 years old and children's classes for kids ages 3 to 12. The gym also offers other activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, karate and more. Kindermusik, a children's music and movement program, is offered, in addition to the WonderKids Club, an enrichment program of active learning, creative play with Duplo bricks, story time and more. The class schedule rotates and is a curriculum-based program. The Little Gym is located at 298 Merrick Rd. For more information, visit thelittlegym.com. -- Katherine Moran

Children's Library, Port Washington The Jackie and Hal Spielman Children's Library opened at the Port Washington Public Library. Twenty years had passed since the Port Washington Public Library had renovated its children's library. It has been named for author and community leader Hal Spielman and his late wife, Jackie. Spielman, a Sands Point resident, not only worked with the Port Washington Library Foundation to help raise more than $1.5 million toward the construction, but he also personally donated $300,000. The new space has a restroom and added room dedicated to multimedia use (DVDs, games, books on CDs). Other new features include a toddlers section, a tweens section and a dedicated story circle zone with a large monitor. There's also a reading nook that gives families privacy so parents can read to their kids, and possibly give moms a spot for nursing if they need. The library is located at 1 Library Dr. The phone number is 516-883-4400. -- Ian J. Stark

Outdoor classroom, New Cassel An outdoor classroom opened to the public at Martin "Bunky" Reid Park in New Cassel. The playground area promotes learning while incorporating playing outdoors. The area includes a stage and performance area, tables for art projects, and a movement and music area with real instruments. The park is at Broadway and Urban avenues. For more information, call 516-869-6311. -- Beth Whitehouse

The Coder School, Syosset The Coder School, a Silicon Valley-based coding franchise that caters to children ages 6 to 18, opened its first Long Island location in Syosset. The school, which offers classes and activities after school and on weekends, aims to excite the next generation of kids about technology, while providing coding skills that are in high demand across all industries. The school offers three tiers of classes: Introductory students take lessons with about eight other children, and those who choose Code Coaching have a two-to-one student-to-instructor ratio and more personalized class. Code Coaching Plus offers Code Coaching as well as instruction in soft skills such as pitch development and presentation. The Coder School Syosset is at 45 Ira Rd. For more information, call 516-584-4244 or visit syosset.thecoderschool.com. -- Beth Whitehouse

Glowgolf, Lake Grove A glow-in-the-dark indoor mini-golf venue opened at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove. Glowgolf Mini Golf is in the Lifestyle Village next to The Cheesecake Factory adjacent to the mall. It features 18 holes of mini golf; play up to three times for one fee of $12 per adult, $10 for children ages 5 to 12 and $7 for children 4 and younger. Glowgolf also does birthday parties. This is Glowgolf's second location on Long Island; the first is at Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City. For more information, call 631-265-0218 or visit opryglowgolf.com. -- Beth Whitehouse

The Gaming Studio, Syosset The Gaming Studio, a high-tech space for kids into gaming and coding, opened in Syosset. The space offers after-school and weekend classes for grades K-12 in Minecraft, robotics and coding. Classes are $479 for each 10-week course. The Gaming Studio also offers Friday and Saturday night drop-off gaming nights for kids ages 8 to 15. Gaming night is $35 per person for three hours of gaming on Xbox One, PlayStation, Wii U, PC gaming, Minecraft and virtual reality games. The new store, at 180 Michael Dr., has its main entrance in the back parking lot. The Gaming Store is a sister store to Culture Play in East Meadow. For more information, call 516-364-1800 or visit tgscoders.com. -- Beth Whitehouse

Breast-feeding Baby Cafes, Bay Shore and Wyndanch Long Island's first breast-feeding Baby Cafe at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and a few months later, a second location opened in Wyndanch (58 Cumberbach St.). Baby Cafe is a nationwide network of breast-feeding support groups meant to "recreate the village where mothers always supported mothers," said Lucia Jenkins of Massachusetts, founder of Baby Cafe USA, a nonprofit organization that now has 85 cafes in 24 states. The Baby Cafe is free to attend and open every Tuesday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Bay Shore and twice a month on select Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Wyndanch location. A board-certified lactation consultant will be at each meeting, and moms can drop in for camaraderie or assistance. For more information, visit babycafeusa.org. -- Beth Whitehouse

High-tech playground, Rockville Centre The Children's Park on the grounds of the John A. Anderson Recreation Center (11 N. Oceanside Rd.) in Rockville Centre was renovated this year. You'll find a splash park, with water sprouts from six flowers painted on the ground in the fenced-in area. Water also falls from a shower. A button starts the flow and after 55 seconds, the water turns off and someone else has to push the button to start it again. There's also a play structure that depicts a pirate ship on one side and a pond scene on the other. A QR code posted on the structure lets parents download an app that reads kids Hans Christian Andersen fairy tales. They can hear the story of "The Little Mermaid" and then act it out on the pirate ship, or the story of "The Ugly Duckling" and then act it out on the pond side. Different areas offer swings for different ages, from baby on up. There's also a handicap-accessible swing for kids 2 and older so kids of all abilities can enjoy a ride. Kids can also "play" two vertical xylophones by lifting a rubber flap up and letting it fall onto the pipes. Other activities in the area include a tic-tac-toe board. -- Beth Whitehouse

JCPenney Toy Shops, Garden City and Lake Grove Toy shops opened in JCPenney stores nationwide -- including the ones at Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City, Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove and Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore. The shops will feature all the latest toys such as Barbies, Nerf, Shopkins, Hatchimals, My Little Pony, Hot Wheels and more. The new shops are next to the Disney Collection product area. -- Beth Whitehouse

Glowgolf, Garden City Glowgolf, a family-friendly indoor mini-golf course, opened its first location in Roosevelt Field (630 Old Country Rd.) in Garden City. The course features 27 unique holes using fluorescent golf balls and putters, along with obstacles and wall decor under black lights. The course has an aquatic theme, where you'll find sea turtles, sharks, octopus and other ocean fish. Additionally, there's an operating windmill and their signature "roti" for guests to challenge their putting skills. The center also features multiple party rooms and a Laser Maze Challenge, where guests can work their way through a series of lasers while trying not to break the laser beams against the clock. To play 54 holes (play through twice) the price is $12 adults, $10 kids ages 5-12. The Laser Maze Challenge is $3 for one game, $5 for two games. For more information, call 516-747-3682 or visit opryglowgolf.com. -- Beth Whitehouse

Round 1 Bowling & Amuseument, Hicksville Round 1 Bowling & Amusement, a Japanese-owned bowling alley and arcade game company, opened its first New York location at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville. The two-story entertainment center features 16 bowling lanes, four of which are VIP/personal lanes. Round 1 also has six karaoke rooms, six pool tables, three ping-pong tables and more than 250 "exclusive Japanese video games," including rhythm and dance games that allow guests to dance along with music. There is also a variety of dining options, including a full menu of appetizers, burgers, pizza, salads, wings and beverages along with a bar. -- Daysi Calavia-Robertson