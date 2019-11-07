Looking for a free event to entertain the kids off from school on Veteran’s Day? The Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington is showing a collection of 15 animated and live-action family shorts from the Gold Coast Film Festival at noon Nov. 11.

The films tell stories of a tadpole who is trying to wait till the following year to become a frog, of a free-spirited pig and its rambunctious neighbor duck, of a sloth who wants to buy ice cream but is too slow, and more. Each film is less than 10 minutes long, and the showing is 90 minutes. The shorts are geared toward ages 12 and younger, says Nate Close, director of marketing and communications at the Cinema Arts Centre.

While the event is free, moviegoers still must have tickets. They can be ordered online at cinemaartscentre.org. The Cinema Arts Centre is at 423 Park Ave., Huntington. For more information, call 631-423-7610.