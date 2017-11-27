The Goldfish Swim School will open a new location in Farmingdale next year, the co-owner says.

Lessons at the children’s swim school are scheduled to begin the first week in January, says Katie Lee.

The pool is no more than 4 1⁄2 feet deep, and the water is kept at 90 degrees, says Lee, whose other Long Island location is in Garden City. At 10,000 square feet, the colorfully painted chain’s newest location is “going to definitely be among the largest” in Nassau County, Lee adds.

Each student gets access to his or her own changing hut. “You won’t have to take your kids into a men’s locker room,” says Daniel Snyder, general manager of the Garden City and Farmingdale locations.

Farmingdale will be the 69th location in the United States (there’s one in Ontario as well).

Group lessons start at $110 monthly for a lesson a week for a single child; casual “drop-in” lessons begin at $27.50.

The Goldfish Swim School is located at 450 East Main St. in Farmingdale. The phone number is 516-267-5120. For more information, pricing and preregistration, visit goldfishswimschool.com/farmingdale or email swimfarmingdale@goldfishss.com.