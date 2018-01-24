Goldfish Swim School is throwing a free grand opening party Sunday to celebrate its second Long Island location.

Kids and parents are invited to swim and meet instructors from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Farmingdale location (450 East Main St.). There will also be food, face painting, a photo booth and more.

The 10,000 square-foot facility features personal changing huts and tropical decor. The water is kept at 90 degrees and the pool is no more than 4 1/2 feet deep. The school offers group swim instruction for children ages four months to 12 years, weekly family swims and birthday party packages.

Group lessons start at $110 monthly for a lesson a week for a single child; “drop-in” lessons begin at $27.50.

For more information and to register for the grand opening party, call 516-267-5120 or visit goldfishswimschool.com/farmingdale.