Rockville Centre couple invents GooseEgged for times when kids bump their noggins

GooseEgged wraps around kids' heads and sports a shark, a unicorn or a dog.

Michael and Megan Ross of Rockville Centre, with

Michael and Megan Ross of Rockville Centre, with their children Brady, 6, Madison, 4, and Molly, 15 months, modeling GooseEgged. Photo Credit: GooseEgged

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
It was after 6-year-old Brady Ross’s younger sister, Madison, 4, pushed him and he bumped his head on a cabinet that parents, Michael and Megan Ross of Rockville Centre, had what Michael calls the “Shark Tank moment” that led to the invention of GooseEgged.

They ran to get ice to put on Brady’s forehead, but keeping a bag of ice in place was proving impossible. The impractical shape combined with the lack of patience of a child was frustrating for everyone. “There has to be something hands-free for a kid that molds to their head,” Megan says she thought. Something her child would want to wear, and that would allow her to hug and comfort him while still addressing an injury or even a fever. Something better than an ice pack or a bag of frozen peas.

She looked online but couldn’t find what she wanted, she says.

So Megan, a kindergarten teacher, and Michael, a businessman, invented a product themselves. GooseEgged wraps around a child’s head and is held in place with Velcro. The side that touches the forehead is a soft material, and the front sports a colorful cartoonlike shark, unicorn or dog. It’s suitable for kids ages 10 months and older. GooseEgged can be purchased for $14.99 at GooseEgged.com or Amazon.com.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

