Great Adventure is sponsoring the second annual Autism Day for kids on the spectrum

The New Jersey park is closed to the public for this sensory friendly event.

Six Flags Great Adventure New Jersey's Autism Day

Six Flags Great Adventure New Jersey's Autism Day will be held May 8. Photo Credit: John Greim

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Kids on the autism spectrum will be able to go on roller coasters and carousels during Six Flags Great Adventure New Jersey’s Autism Day on May 8, when the park will be open only to kids on the spectrum and flashing lights, loud music and long lines will be eliminated.

This is the second year that Six Flags is hosting the event, in partnership with organizations such as Long Island’s Gersh Academy for Students on the Autism Spectrum. From 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be designated decompression areas, a rating system for rides based on sensory and thrill levels, and trained staff available parkwide to assist with children.

Tickets are $39.99 per person; parking is $9.38 when purchased in advance. Great Adventure is at 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, New Jersey. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 732-928-2000 ext. 2845 or visit customeducationfoundation.org/sixflags.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

