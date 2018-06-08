A new 1-mile color run to raise money to fund children’s cancer research takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Old Bethpage Elementary School.

The “My Color Run 2018” will run raise money for The Gregory Foundation for Cancer Research, a new nonprofit established by Sonsy Rajan of Old Bethpage, a patent lawyer whose son, Gregory, died March 21 at the age of 21 months of infantile leukemia. Rajan also has two older girls, ages 10 and 7.

The inaugural run is for anybody who can walk or run, Rajan says. Cost is $25 per participant at the door; registration is at 9:30 and the run starts at 10 a.m.

Half the cost will go to the foundation, Rajan says; the other half will pay for the color and race bibs. T-shirts will also be included until they run out, she says. Participants should wear white, she says, so that the color, which washes out, will show up on them when it’s tossed.

“Our goal is to fund innovative breakthroughs in cancer research and to increase awareness of childhood and infant cancers,” Rajan says.

Old Bethpage Elementary School is at 1159 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage. For more information, visit gregoryfoundation.org.