The 2018 version of "The Grinch" hit the big screen this month, and the popular Dr. Seuss character is inspiring family-friendly events across Long Island. Check out where The Grinch will be making an appearance this season, and more fun holiday happenings in Nassau and Suffolk.

Grinch Slime Workshop

Adventure Kids (5676 Sunrise Hwy., Sayville) is hosting a Grinch slime-making event on Dec. 6 from 5-6 p.m. Children can decorate a container to store the green slime they will be creating. Come early for an open play session before the event. Recommended for kids ages 4 and older; $15; 631-319-5737 to reserve a spot.

Grinch and Santa Brunch

The Grinch may try to steal Christmas, but Santa helps him have a change of heart during The Grinch and Santa Brunch at GM Burger Bar (209 N. Long Beach Rd., Rockville Centre) on Dec. 15, 16 and 22. Seatings are at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Families can order off of the brunch and lunch menus, and kids can get their faces painted for free. Reservations are required. Prices for brunch items start at $9.95; 516-208-6100; gmburgerbar.com.

Holiday Pajama Jam

Wear holiday pajamas and head to Wood Kingdom (544 Middle Country Rd., Coram) for the Holiday Pajama Jam event on Dec. 2 from noon-2 p.m. There will be unlimited open play at the indoor playground, bounce houses, a dance party and more. Kids can meet The Grinch, and Elmo too. Tickets will not be sold at the door, they must be purchased in advance. $20 (includes one adult admission, $5 additional adult; 631-451-2200; universe.com to purchase tickets.

Grinchmas

On Dec. 1 from noon-2 p.m., LI Pour House (650 Rte. 112, Port Jefferson Station) will be hosting Grinchmas, a character lunch with The Grinch, Mickey Mouse and more. The character lunch includes a three-course meal (an appetizer, entree and dessert), an ugly sweater contest, dance party with holiday music and more. Must purchase tickets in advance. $25 adults, $15 kids, $5 ages 2 and younger; 631-509-1914.

The Grinch & Friends Breakfast

Kids can meet The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and The Christmas Minion at The Grinch & Friends Breakfast at United Skates of America (1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford) on Nov. 25 from 9:30-11 a.m. While this is not a skating event, there will be a full, buffet breakfast, kid-friendly music, a dance contest and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance. $20 adults, $15 kids, free ages 2 and younger; 516-795-5474; unitedskates.com/seaford.

Naughty & Nice Character Lunch

Meet The Grinch and Olaf at the Naughty & Nice Character Lunch at Karakters Sports Bar & Grill (3720 Route 112, Coram) on Dec. 15 from 1-2:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to wear an ugly holiday sweater, and prizes will be awarded to the best girl, best boy and best family. There will be holiday music, a dance party, food and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance. $25 adults, $15 kids, $5 ages 2 and younger; 631-880-7355.

Brunch and Dinner With the Grinch

Beginnings (1986 Park St., Atlantic Beach) is hosting a few Grinch events this season. There will be a Grinch Brunch on Nov. 24 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and Dec. 1 from noon-3 p.m. Dinner with The Grinch will take place Nove. 25 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Grinch will make an appearance with face painting and balloon animals. Kids will get an entree, dessert and a drink while adults can order off the regular menu. Seating is limited so reservations are required. $20 per child; 516-239-7483; beginningsrestaurant.com.