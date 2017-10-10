Nabisco has released a new Oreo cream flavor — and you’ll have to taste a cookie and guess what it is. Guess right and you could win $50,000.
Newsday offered some kids, moms and colleagues samples from a package of Mystery Oreos and their guesses included bubble gum, cinnamon and even Froot Loops cereal.
Most Popular
“Kind of tastes maybe like orange or lemon,” said Ali Senior, 9, of Centereach.
“Smells like cereal,” said Ali’s mom Heather. “I think Froot Loops.”
“Fruity Pebbles,” offered mom Joy Truberg of Centereach.
“What do you mean it was fruity?” said Truberg’s son, Gavin, 9. “It was cinnamon.”
Mystery Oreos went on sale Monday, and fans can submit their flavor guesses through Nov. 30. Those who submit the correct flavor will be entered for a chance to win the prize. Every Mystery package is the same flavor, and every cookie in the package is the same flavor.
Mystery Oreos are available nationwide for a limited time in the 30-cookie package, which has a suggested retail price of $4.49. For more contest information, visit oreomystery.com.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.