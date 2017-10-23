The Kitchen Time’s Party Place is hosting a Halloween party for kids from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at 691 Broadway in Massapequa.
“We’re baking pretzels from scratch in Halloween shapes of pumpkins, ghosts and cats,” says owner Terry Seeman. They’ll also make chocolate lollipops, dipped marshmallows and crunch bars and decorate cupcakes in a Halloween theme. Kids can come in costume. Parents are welcome.
The cost is $35 per child, and there is no charge for parents; advance registration required. For more information, call 516-795-4980; facebook.com/kitchentimespartyplace.
